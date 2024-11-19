Tuesday Nations League Tips: Netherlands repeat result available at 21/10
Dan Fitch has his money on the Netherlands to win by a big margin against struggling Bosnia, as he previews Tuesday's Nations League fixtures.
Dutch can destroy Bosnia
Hungary are underrated at home
Turks will finish above Welsh winners
Hungary v Germany (Tuesday, 19:45)
There's nothing to play for in this Group A3 clash, with Hungary definitely finishing in the relegation play-off position and Germany having finished top of the table.
With this game essentially being a friendly, Hungary look a little underrated considering that they are unbeaten in twelve home games (W9 D3). Take a chance on the draw at 7/24.50.
Czech Republic v Georgia (Tuesday, 19:45)
The top two in Group B1 meet, with the hosts currently a point ahead of second placed Georgia and Albania and Ukraine both in close attendance behind them.
As this group draws to a conclusion, the games are getting tighter, with Czech Republic's last two matches ending in low-scoring draws and three of Georgia's last four fixtures only seeing one goal. Under 2.5 goals is 9/10.
Albania v Ukraine (Tuesday, 19:45)
If the above match ends in a draw, then a win would see Albania leapfrog both teams and win Group B1.
Ukraine are bottom, yet can still finish as high as second. With both teams needing a win and four of Ukraine's five matches seeing goals from either side, let's combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.
Wales v Iceland (Tuesday, 19:45)
Wales need to win this one to give themselves a chance of moving above Turkey and finishing top of Group B4.
The Welsh were two goals up in the reverse fixture before Iceland fought back to draw 2-2. With the visitors having scored in all five of their games, back a Wales win and both teams to score at 3/14.00.
Montenegro v Turkey (Tuesday, 19:45)
Turkey will be after a victory to clinch top spot in Group B4 and achieve automatic promotion.
It's been a miserable campaign for Montenegro, who have lost all five of their games and only scored one goal. Turkey are 17/102.70 to win to nil.
Sweden v Azerbaijan (Tuesday, 19:45)
Sweden have already secured automatic promotion from Group C1 and now host an Azerbaijan side looking to climb into the relegation play-offs.
It looks a tall order for the visitors, who have lost four of their five games (D1). Back Sweden with a -2 goal handicap at 7/52.40.
Slovakia v Estonia (Tuesday, 19:45)
In the other game in Group C1, Estonia need a point to ensure that they finish third and avoid automatic relegation.
That seems unlikely, with Estonia having only found the net in four of their five games. Back Slovakia to win to nil at 10/111.91.
Malta v Andorra (Tuesday, 1945)
Down in Group D2, this game has nothing riding on it. Malta have qualified for the promotion play-offs and Andorra have finished rock bottom.
Though Andorra look destined for another loss, it will likely be relatively tight, with the visitors' last six games seeing a maximum of two goals scored. A Malta win and under 2.5 goals is 13/82.63.
Bosnia v Netherlands (Tuesday, 19:45)
The reverse fixture finished in a 5-2 win for the Netherlands, while Bosnia's latest outing saw them lose 7-0 to Germany.
With the Dutch having just won 4-0 against Hungary, let's go for an away win and over 3.5 goals at 21/10.
Wales v Iceland: Back Craig's Cymru to come out on top
Recommended bets
Back Hungary and Germany to draw @ 7/24.50
Back under 2.5 goals between Czech Republic and Georgia @ 9/10
Back both Albania and Ukraine to score and over 2.5 goals @ 7/52.40
Back Wales to beat Iceland and both teams to score @ 3/14.00
Back Turkey to win to nil against Montenegro @ 17/102.70
Back Sweden -2 against Azerbaijan @ 7/52.40
Back Slovakia to win to nil against Estonia @ 10/111.91
Back Malta to beat Andorra and under 2.5 goals @ 13/82.63
Back Netherlands to beat Bosnia and over 3.5 goals @ 21/10
