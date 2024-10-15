Tuesday Nations League Tips: Back Spain to steal another win at 11/5

Spain will secure narrow victory

Portugal will beat Scots again

Romania reliable in League C

Croatia fought back after being a goal down against Scotland to win 2-1. They are now second in Group A1 after three games (W2 D0 L1).

Poland got off to a winning start against the Scots, but have then lost 1-0 to Croatia and last week were defeated 3-1 at home to Portugal. Combine both teams to score with Croatia double chance, at odds of 23/20.

Recommended Bet Back Croatia double chance against Poland and both teams to score SBK 23/20

It's pretty tight in Group C3, where third placed Northern Ireland are only a point behind Bulgaria and the leaders Belarus.

The Irish have only conceded once in three games, while Bulgaria have not let in a single goal, but have only scored once. Under 1.5 goals is available at 31/20.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Northern Ireland and Bulgaria SBK 31/20

Romania's 3-0 win over Cyprus means that they have won all three of their games in Group C2 and have scored three goals in each of those matches.

Lithuania have lost all of their games, with their latest defeat seeing them lost 2-1 at home to Kosovo. Under the circumstances, a Romania win and over 2.5 goals looks too big at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Romania to beat Lithuania and over 2.5 goals SBK 6/4

Scotland are finding it very difficult in Group A1. They have lost all three of their games, though they have managed to score in all of them, taking the lead in their last two outings.

With Portugal winning all three of their matches and conceding each time, backing the away win and both teams to score at 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Scotland and both teams to score SBK 21/10

After Switzerland impressed with their performances at Euro 2024, it has been a surprise to see them lose all three of their games in Group A4.

One of those defeats came in the away game against Denmark, who are second in the group after three matches (W2 D0 L1). Back Denmark cautiously in the draw no bet market at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark draw no bet against Switzerland SBK 5/4

After losing their opening game, Kosovo have bounced back with away victories against Cyprus and Lithuania.

That reverse fixture ended in a 4-0 defeat for Cyprus, who then lost 3-0 at home to Romania this week. Kosovo are 5/61.84 to win half-time/full-time.

Recommended Bet Back Kosovo to beat Cyprus half-time/full-time SBK 5/6

Spain are unsurprisingly leading the table in Group A4 (P3 W2 D1 L0). In their most recent fixture, a late goal from Martin Zubimendi earned the European champions a 1-0 win over Denmark.

The only side to have denied Spain a victory are Serbia, who held them to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture. With Serbia having kept two clean sheets in three games, let's go for a Spain win and under 2.5 goals at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to beat Serbia and under 2.5 goals SBK 11/5

Belarus' unbeaten record in Group C3 (P3 W1 D2 L0) has been built upon their ability to keep it very tight. They have yet to concede, but their 1-0 victory away in Luxembourg in the reverse fixture remains the only Nations League game in which they have scored.

Luxembourg claimed a valuable point away in Bulgaria with a 0-0 draw, which was their third successive game without scoring. Under 1.5 goals is 6/52.20.