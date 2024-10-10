Thursday Nations League Tips: Back wins for Italy, France and England
Dan Fitch has tips for all ten of Thursday's Nations League fixtures and is backing Italy to have too much for a Belgian side missing key personnel.
Italy will beat depleted Belgians
Israel can score again when they meet France
Haaland big to continue international scoring streak
Moldova v Andorra (Thursday, 17:00)
Moldova are top of Group D2 after their 2-0 win against Malta in September. They have only lost one of their last eight home games (W4 D3), avoiding defeat against the Czech Republic, Poland and Albania.
Andorra have lost each of their last five, with only one of those games seeing more than two goals. A Moldova win and under 2.5 goals is 7/52.40.
Latvia v North Macedonia (Thursday, 17:00)
Latvia suffered a heavy defeat in their Group C4 opener against Armenia, before bouncing back with a 1-0 victory over the Faroe Islands.
North Macedonia are top of the group, having drawn with the Faroes and then won 2-0 at home to Armenia. With Latvia scoring in five of their last six games, both teams to score should land at 1/12.00.
Israel v France (Thursday, 19:45)
Israel not only have to face stellar opposition in Group A2, but also have to play their home fixtures on neutral territory, with this game taking place in Budapest.
They lost to both Belgium and Italy, but were on the scoresheet in both defeats. A France win and both teams to score is priced at 9/52.80.
Finland v Republic of Ireland (Thursday, 19:45)
These two sides occupy the relegation positions in Group B2, having both lost their opening games to England and Greece.
With neither team having scored, under 2.5 goals is a hot favourite, but this ignores the fact that they have both conceded plenty. With a win being a lifeline for these teams, this could be entertaining and over 2.5 goals is 17/102.70.
Norway v Slovenia (Thursday, 19:45)
These sides are level on points at the top of Group B3, with Norway drawing in Kazakhstan and then beating Austria at home, while Slovenia had the reverse results against those sides.
Erling Haaland may have gone a couple of games without scoring, but his odds of 10/111.91 to score look too big for a player with 32 goals in 35 international appearances.
Austria v Kazakhstan (Thursday, 19:45)
After their fine performances at Euro 2024, it was a surprise to see Austria fail to win either of their first two Nations League games.
They should make amends at home against Kazakhstan. Christoph Baumgartner has become a reliable scorer for the Austrians over the past couple of years and is 6/42.50 to find the net.
England v Greece (Thursday, 19:45)
England made a confident start to their Nations League campaign under Lee Carsley, beating Republic of Ireland and Finland, without conceding a goal.
Greece achieved the same feat and look to be the main opposition in Group B2 for the Three Lions. With the home advantage, let's back England to keep a third clean sheet, by winning to nil at 5/61.84.
Italy v Belgium (Thursday, 19:45)
Italy are out in front in Group A2, having pulled off back-to-back away wins against France and Israel.
Belgium go into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat by France and without Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. Under the circumstances, odds of 10/111.91 for an Italy victory look like a fair price.
Faroe Islands v Armenia (Thursday, 19:45)
The Faroe Islands are bottom of Group C4 and are the underdogs at home to Armenia.
While the visitors do look like the most likely victors, the Faroes held the group leaders North Macedonia to a home draw last month and you can back another stalemate at 9/43.25.
Gibraltar v San Marino (Thursday, 19:45)
San Marino are on a high after finally putting their long winless run to bed with a 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September.
Yet it's worth remembering that they have never won an away match. Gibraltar are unbeaten in three games at home (W1 D2) and you can back them to win with under 2.5 goals at 8/52.60.
Recommended bets
Back Moldova to beat Andorra and under 2.5 goals @ 7/52.40
Back both Latvia and North Macedonia to both score @ 1/12.00
Back France to beat Israel and both teams to score @ 9/52.80
Back over 2.5 goals between Finland and Republic of Ireland @ 17/102.70
Back Haaland to score for Norway against Slovenia @ 10/111.91
Back Baumgartner to score for Austria against Kazakhstan @ 6/42.50
Back England to beat Greece to nil @ 4/51.80
Back Italy to beat Belgium @ 10/111.91
Back Faroe Islands and Armenia to draw @ 9/43.25
Back Gibraltar to beat San Marino and under 2.5 goals @ 6/42.50
