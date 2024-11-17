Sunday Nations League Tips: Austrian bet that landed in last game pays 5/2
Dan Fitch is backing a bet on Austria that has won in two of their last three matches, as he previews Sunday's eight Nations League games...
Austrians will win fourth successive game
Haaland and Bellingham will find the net
Italy will finish above France
Latvia v Armenia (Sunday, 14:00)
There's all to play for here, with both teams being able to automatically relegated from Group C4, or to enter the relegation play-offs, or promotion play-offs.
The first game between these sides saw Armenia win 4-1, so over 2.5 goals looks a little too big at 21/202.05.
North Macedonia v Faroe Islands (Sunday, 14:00)
In the same group North Macedonia have already secured the automatic promotion spot, while the Faroes are in second place, with a two-point cushion separating them from Latvia and Armenia.
It pays to be cautious about backing a team that doesn't need a result, so instead go for both teams to score at 23/20, with the Faroe Islands having found the net in four of their five games.
Finland v Greece (Sunday, 17:00)
After their defeat to England, the Greeks need to bounce back with a win against Finland and hope that the Republic of Ireland do them a favour.
While the latter seems unlikely, we have to expect Greece to get the job done against a Finnish side that have lost all five of their games. Greece won the reverse fixture 3-0 and are big at 1/12.00 to claim another victory.
Austria v Slovenia (Sunday, 17:00)
Austria need a win against Slovenia to ensure that they top Group B3. They drew 1-1 in Slovenia, but have won each of their last three games, scoring eleven goals in the process.
Slovenia are currently in third place and based on their recent performance against Norway, in which they were beaten 4-1 at home, that's where they will stay. Combine an Austrian win with Christoph Baumgartner to score at 5/23.50, with the RB Leipzig player scoring in two of his last three games.
Norway v Kazakhstan (Sunday, 17:00)
Norway look likely to at least reach the promotion play-offs, as they prepare to face a Kazakhstan side that have only claimed one point from a possible 15.
Erling Haaland was on target for the Norwegians in the 4-1 win over Slovenia and can be backed to score two goals or more at 11/53.20.
England v Republic of Ireland (Sunday, 17:00)
England took revenge on Greece on Thursday and now just need to beat the Republic of Ireland at home, to ensure their safe passage back to League A.
Jude Bellingham was very unlucky to not score against the Greeks in that 3-0 victory, hitting the post twice, with the second of those efforts finding the net off the back of the goalkeeper. The Real Madrid midfielder is 15/82.88 to score.
Italy v France (Sunday, 19:45)
Italy and France have qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals from Group A2, with the hosts having a three point advantage at the top of the table.
The Italians won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are unbeaten after five games (W4 D1). Back Italy double chance and both teams to score at 11/82.38.
Israel v Belgium (Sunday, 17:00)
Israel need to win by three goals to climb off the bottom of Group A2 and into the relegation play-off spot that Belgium currently sit in.
With Israel needing goal and having found the net in four of their five games, combine both teams to score with over 3.5 goals at 7/52.40.
England v Ireland Tips: Three Lions tipped to roar at Wembley, including a 4/1 Player Special
Recommended bets
Back over 2.5 goals between Latvia and Armenia @ 21/202.05
Back North Macedonia and the Faroe Islands to score @ 23/20
Back Greece to beat Finland @ 1/12.00
Back Austria to beat Slovenia and Baumgartner to score @ 5/23.50
Back Haaland to score first for Norway against Kazakhstan @ 2/13.00
Back Bellingham to score for England against Republic of Ireland @ 15/82.88
Back Italy double chance against France and both teams to score @ 11/82.38
Back Israel and Belgium to both score and over 3.5 goals @ 7/52.40
