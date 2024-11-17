England v Republic of Ireland: Three Lions tipped to roar at Wembley, including a 4/1 Player Special

Jones backed to impress again following debut goal

England comfortably beat Republic of Ireland in the reverse of this fixture two months ago, registering nine shots on target in a 2-0 win. Now back at Wembley, the Three Lions are huge odds-on favourites to win again, and that means that we can expect plenty of shots on target.

An impressive and professional 95 minutes in Athens means victory over the Republic of Ireland this Sunday will ensure that England return to the Nations League top table.

An account similar to what played out in Dublin two months back would not overly surprise, with the Three Lions bossing proceedings, carving out the bulk of the chances, and ultimately prevailing in a fairly comfortable manner.

Beyond predicting the outcome, however, one of the most fascinating aspects of this clash lies in Lee Carsley's final team selection before handing over the reins to Thomas Tuchel.

The interim boss made four changes across his first international double-header, then six in October, but surely we can expect fewer this time out, so balanced were England in the Greek capital, and so productive.

That puts these three players firmly in the frame to feature strongly while for Ireland, unfortunately, their most important individual could well be their man in nets.

Curtis Jones - Take a shot on emerging star

Even before he flicked a wonderful third past Odysseas Vlachodimos on Thursday evening, Jones stood out on his England debut, knitting possession together while offering assurance ahead of a makeshift back-four.

A 96% pass completion rate in Athens highlights how the Liverpool midfielder kept things simple, but highly effective. Pertinently, he won 70% of his ground duels too.

Indeed, so impressive was he that instinct says Carsley goes with the 23-year-old again, even if Angel Gomes may have been originally penciled in, and if so that brings Ireland's ill-disciplined press into play.

With their midfielders too often deserting their posts, it afforded Finland copious opportunities on Thursday and against England in September tempted Declan Rice to venture forward and score.

Expect the versatile Jones to step into some dangerous areas at Wembley, likely with some congestion ahead.

Jude Bellingham - Ahead of the rest





With Jones and Conor Gallagher providing a solid base behind him, and Harry Kane not there to inhabit the same spaces, Bellingham reveled in the number 10 role in Athens, putting in an authoritative and impactful display.

It was one of his best performances yet in an England jersey.



His output included two attempts on goal, both striking the woodwork, and it should not go unnoticed that one of them came from his head, a clever glance from some range.

Bellingham's prowess in the air is too often overlooked, largely due to his considerable attributes elsewhere, but with crosses expected to be crucial against an Ireland back three that will stoically keep their shape, it's a strength that could come to the fore here.

The future Ballon d'Or winner notched four with his head last term for Real Madrid and has previously converted twice in similar fashion for his country.

Noni Madueke - Back winger to be fouled

The Chelsea winger was lively and inventive in Greece for the most part, before fading a little in the second period.

Three key passes and an assist is testament to a fine performance.

It naturally follows therefore that Madueke is expected to feature again, with Jarrod Bowen's endeavour typically favoured from the bench, and while a further assist at 11/43.75 tempts it's the rough stuff that tends to be dished up to the player on the international stage that grabs the attention.

Madueke has been fouled 0.9 times per 90 in the Premier League this season, a number that pales to Chelsea team-mates Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo.

In cameos and his first start for England however the wide-man has been impeded every 37 minutes to date.

Caoimhin Kelleher - A hero again at Evens



In what was a mainly one-sided affair in Dublin back in September, England created four big chances and committed to nine shots in the first half alone.

It certainly kept the Liverpool keeper on his toes, Kelleher ultimately executing seven saves.



With the superior side now with home advantage it is reasonable to expect the 25-year-old to be similarly burdened this weekend, a work-load that contrasts with his five outings for the Reds this term. Liverpool have faced the second fewest number of shots in the top-fight.

Kelleher incidentally travels to North London a hero after pulling off a dramatic penalty save at Finland's expense midweek.

Back the Ireland goalkeeper to make 5 or more saves at 1/1 or for greater value factor in the welter of shots he is anticipated to face.