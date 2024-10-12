Saturday Nations League Tips: Both Croats and Portugal can win at 5/2

Scots can score again in defeat

Portugal will continue winning streak

Romania too good for League C

Lithuania have made a poor start in Group C2, losing their opening game at home to Cyprus and then being beaten 3-1 in Romania.

Kosovo also lost to Romania, but bounced back with a 4-0 away win in Cyprus. The visitors could win this one and you can combine a Kosovo victory with under 3.5 goals, for a little extra value at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Kosovo to beat Lithuania and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Scotland are finding it tough at the top in Group A1, having already been beaten by Poland and Portugal.

Croatia also lost to Portugal, before recovering with a 1-0 home win against Poland. They should have too much quality, but with the Scots having scored in their two games so far, let's go for a Croatia victory and both teams to score at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Croatia to beat Scotland and both teams to score SBK 5/2

Bulgaria have started their Group C3 campaign well, drawing 0-0 in Belarus, before beating Northern Ireland 1-0 at home.

Luxembourg lost to both of those opponents, which means that they have now been defeated in four successive games, without scoring a goal. A Bulgaria win and under 2.5 goals is 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Bulgaria to beat Luxembourg and under 2.5 goals SBK 23/10

Though Serbia could have been reasonably pleased with holding the European champions Spain to a 0-0 home draw, their send match in Group A4 saw them lose 2-0 away to Denmark.

Switzerland fared even worse, also losing 2-0 to Denmark, but being beaten 4-1 at home by Spain. With these sides having only scored once between them, under 1.5 goals looks overpriced at 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Serbia and Switzerland SBK 21/10

Northern Ireland could do with claiming at least a point in Belarus, having followed a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, by being beaten away in Belarus.

That could be tough against a Belarus side that are top of Group C3 and are yet to concede a goal after two games. Even accounting for the fact that this match will be played behind closed doors in Hungary, Belarus look too big at 10/111.91 in the double chance market.

Recommended Bet Back Belarus double chance against Northern Ireland SBK 10/11

Spain can go top of Group A4 with a win over the current leaders Denmark. The Danes have beaten both Switzerland and Serbia 2-0, but this is their toughest assignment.

Combine a Spain win with Lamine Yamal to be fouled two or more times, at odds of 23/20.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to beat Denmark and Yamal to be fouled two or more times SBK 23/20

Romania have got off to a flying start in Group C2, beating Kosovo 3-0 and Lithuania 3-1.

They look far too good for this company and are likely to beat a Cypriot side that were defeated 4-0 at home by Kosovo in their last outing. A Romania win and over 2.5 goals looks a sure thing at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Romania to beat Cyprus and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/8

Portugal took maximum points from their first two games in Group A1, defeating both Croatia and Scotland by a 2-1 scoreline.

This is Poland's first home game after winning 3-2 in Scotland and losing 1-0 in Croatia. A Portugal win and both teams to score is 5/23.50.