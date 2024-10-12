Saturday Nations League Tips: Both Croats and Portugal can win at 5/2
Dan Fitch foresees Croatia and Portugal winning entertaining games in Group A1, as he previews Saturday's eight Nations League games...
Scots can score again in defeat
Portugal will continue winning streak
Romania too good for League C
Lithuania v Kosovo (Saturday, 14:00)
Lithuania have made a poor start in Group C2, losing their opening game at home to Cyprus and then being beaten 3-1 in Romania.
Kosovo also lost to Romania, but bounced back with a 4-0 away win in Cyprus. The visitors could win this one and you can combine a Kosovo victory with under 3.5 goals, for a little extra value at 11/102.11.
Croatia v Scotland (Saturday, 17:00)
Scotland are finding it tough at the top in Group A1, having already been beaten by Poland and Portugal.
Croatia also lost to Portugal, before recovering with a 1-0 home win against Poland. They should have too much quality, but with the Scots having scored in their two games so far, let's go for a Croatia victory and both teams to score at 5/23.50.
Bulgaria v Luxembourg (Saturday, 17:00)
Bulgaria have started their Group C3 campaign well, drawing 0-0 in Belarus, before beating Northern Ireland 1-0 at home.
Luxembourg lost to both of those opponents, which means that they have now been defeated in four successive games, without scoring a goal. A Bulgaria win and under 2.5 goals is 23/103.30.
Serbia v Switzerland (Saturday, 19:45)
Though Serbia could have been reasonably pleased with holding the European champions Spain to a 0-0 home draw, their send match in Group A4 saw them lose 2-0 away to Denmark.
Switzerland fared even worse, also losing 2-0 to Denmark, but being beaten 4-1 at home by Spain. With these sides having only scored once between them, under 1.5 goals looks overpriced at 21/10.
Belarus v Northern Ireland (Saturday, 19:45)
Northern Ireland could do with claiming at least a point in Belarus, having followed a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, by being beaten away in Belarus.
That could be tough against a Belarus side that are top of Group C3 and are yet to concede a goal after two games. Even accounting for the fact that this match will be played behind closed doors in Hungary, Belarus look too big at 10/111.91 in the double chance market.
Spain v Denmark (Saturday, 19:45)
Spain can go top of Group A4 with a win over the current leaders Denmark. The Danes have beaten both Switzerland and Serbia 2-0, but this is their toughest assignment.
Combine a Spain win with Lamine Yamal to be fouled two or more times, at odds of 23/20.
Cyprus v Romania (Saturday, 19:45)
Romania have got off to a flying start in Group C2, beating Kosovo 3-0 and Lithuania 3-1.
They look far too good for this company and are likely to beat a Cypriot side that were defeated 4-0 at home by Kosovo in their last outing. A Romania win and over 2.5 goals looks a sure thing at 11/82.38.
Poland v Portugal (Saturday, 19:45)
Portugal took maximum points from their first two games in Group A1, defeating both Croatia and Scotland by a 2-1 scoreline.
This is Poland's first home game after winning 3-2 in Scotland and losing 1-0 in Croatia. A Portugal win and both teams to score is 5/23.50.
Recommended bets
Back Kosovo to beat Lithuania and under 3.5 goals @ 11/102.11
Back Croatia to beat Scotland and both teams to score @ 5/23.50
Back Bulgaria to beat Luxembourg and under 2.5 goals @ 23/103.30
Back under 1.5 goals between Serbia and Switzerland @ 21/10
Back Belarus double chance against Northern Ireland @ 10/111.91
Back Spain to beat Denmark and Yamal to be fouled two or more times @ 23/20
Back Romania to beat Cyprus and over 2.5 goals @ 11/82.38
Back Portugal to beat Poland and both teams to score @ 5/23.50
