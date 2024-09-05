Nations League Tips: Eight bets for eight games on Friday

Belgium will win entertaining clash

Turkey and Romania worth backing draw no bet

Back Haaland and Mbappe to be among the goals

This Group B match is the early kick off on Friday. Kazakhstan have lost their last four games, but they have all been away. At home, they have won four of their last five (L1), which includes a victory against Denmark.

Norway only have one win from their last five games (D2 L2) and though they possess more talent, I'll be steering clear of backing an away victory. Instead, go for the in-form Erling Haaland to score the first goal at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score first for Norway against Kazakhstan SBK 11/4

Next up we have this Group C2 clash. These sides met in a friendly back in November of last year, with Cyprus winning 1-0 at home.

Though Lithuania are decent at home, they have only won one of their last six home matches since the start of last year (D4 L1). This should be competitive and both teams to score is 21/202.05.

Recommended Bet Back both Lithuania and Cyprus to score SBK 21/20

Iceland host Montenegro in Group B4. The hosts have not played at home this year, but their away form has been pretty good, winning two of their four games on the road (L2), which includes a victory over England.

Montenegro have lost three of their last four away matches (W1). Back an Iceland win and under 4.5 goals at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Iceland to beat Montenegro and under 4.5 goals SBK 13/10

In the same group is this match, which sees Craig Bellamy take charge of Wales for the first time, as they host Turkey.

These teams met in a Euro 2024 qualifier back in November last year, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Turkey subsequently did very well in that tournament and backing them in the draw no bet market at 19/201.95 seems a relatively safe investment.

Recommended Bet Back Turkey draw no bet against Wales SBK 19/20

On the evidence of Euro 2024, Romania will breeze their way out of Group C2, where they start with an away trip to Kosovo.

These sides met in the qualifying process for that tournament, with Kosovo holding their opponents to a 0-0 draw at home, before losing 2-0 in the away fixture. Romania look excellent value in the draw no bet market at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Romania draw no bet against Kosovo SBK 11/10

The headline match of Friday is this game from Group A2 between France and Italy. Both teams were poor at Euro 2024, but while there was a sense that the French were merely underperforming, Italy really looked short of quality.

France were left wondering what might have been had Kylian Mbappe not broken his nose in the opening game of the tournament and you can back the Real Madrid forward to score at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Mbappe to score for France against Italy SBK 6/5

Slovenia proved themselves hard to beat in the summer, holding both England and Portugal to 0-0 draws. Though they lost a penalty shootout to the Portuguese, they have not lost any of their last ten games when just counting regular and extra time (W4 D6).

Austria went out of the Euros at the same stage as Slovenia, but looked like one of the best teams in the tournament. Combine Austria double chance with both teams to score at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Austria double chance against Slovenia and both teams to score SBK 6/5

Israel have made it up into Group A2 of the Nations League, where they will face three very tough opponents, starting with this difficult away trip to Belgium.

The Belgians should bounce back from their disappointing Euros campaign with a victory. With Israel generally finding the net, let's go with a Belgium win and both teams to score at 9/52.80.