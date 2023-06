Messi to play outside Europe for first time

Dream return to Barca hopes dashed

Rejects lucrative Saudi offer

Betting was suspended on Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami after the MLS club, which is part-owned by David Beckham, were backed in to heavy odds-on to land the World Cup winner.

Miami, who left Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, went 1/21.49 to sign Messi as punters put their money on the move.

Barcelona had been the favourites to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, in a deal that would have brought him back to the club where he made his name between 2004 and 2021.

Messi to play for MLS strugglers

Messi's father met with Barca officials yesterday and the player wanted to go back there.

But the Financial Fair Play limitations that will be in place for next season in LaLiga seem to be making the plan to bring him back impossible.

A move to a Saudi Arabian club was mooted but, amid reports that Messi and his family did not wish to live in the Kingdom, he decided to turn it down.

Now Miami, who were only founded in 2018 and currently sit bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, will have the world's greatest player in their squad if reports are to believed.

Who will replace Phil Neviile at Inter Miami?

Should Messi head to Miami, well it is not clear who he will be playing for. David Beckham made the tough decision to fire long time friend and former teammate Phil Neville last week.

The Englishman had been at the helm since 2021, but after an average season last year and five defeats in their last six MLS games left Inter Miami bottom of the league, the trigger was pulled on his reign.

You can back them at 40/141.00 to win the MLS this season with plenty of football to be played. It is not yet clear should Messi join when he would make the move stateside having just finished the Ligue 1 season with PSG.

Argentine Javier Morales has been placed in temporary charge whilst Beckham and co search for their new manager.