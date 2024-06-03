International Friendly Tips: Seven bets for seven games on Tuesday

In-form Austria generously priced

Portugal can get back to winning ways

Back goals when Italy take on Turkey

England's Group C opponents Slovenia warm up with this home friendly against Armenia. In their last outing they pulled off a 2-0 win against Portugal, which gives Matjaz Kek's side every reason to be confident about Euro 2024. Armenia are without a win in eight (D2 L6), but tend to keep it tight. Back a Slovenia win and under 3.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Switzerland come into the upcoming European Championships in decent form. They have only lost one of their last twelve games (W5 D6) and though their tendency to draw could be an issue, they have reason to believe that they can make it through Group A. Estonia are without a win in 13 (D2 L11), but have found the net in their last three away games against the likes of Sweden, Poland and Finland. Back a Switzerland win and both teams to score at 2/13.00.

Romania will line up in Group E at Euro 2024, having made it through their ten qualifying games unbeaten (W6 D4). Bulgaria have only won one of their last 13 matches (D6 L6), but have drawn games against Serbia and Hungary last year. With the Bulgarians scoring in five of their last six away trips, this is another game in which to take a chance on the home win and both teams to score, this time at 11/43.75.

This promises to be one of the more competitive friendlies on Tuesday, with both Austria and Serbia having qualified for Euro 2024. It is Austria that are in the more impressive form, having won their last five games under Ralf Rangnick. The Serbs have been more erratic and have lost three of their last four away matches (W1). Considering the form of the two nations and that this match takes place in Vienna, odds of 11/102.11 for the home win seem generous.

No team qualified for Euro 2024 in more impressive style than Portugal, who won all ten of their games and kept clean sheets in nine of them. That said, they suffered a loss in their last outing, in a friendly against Slovenia, so they will be keen to get back to winning ways. Finland made the qualification play-offs, but their 4-1 loss to Wales suggests that they might find this tough. Portugal are 4/51.80 to win to nil.

Republic of Ireland host a Hungary side that have made it to Euro 2024. In the last round of friendlies back in March, the Irish held Belgium to a 0-0 draw and then only lost 1-0 to Switzerland. Hungary are unbeaten in 14 (W9 D5), but everything points to this being tight. Combine Hungary double chance with under 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

This is one of two friendlies on Tuesday in which both teams will grace Euro 2024. Italy are the reigning European champions and will host this match in Bologna, off the back of an unbeaten run of four games (W3 D1). Turkey topped their qualifying group, but were beaten by Hungary in a March friendly, before being thrashed 6-1 by Austria. With Italy playing more openly under Luciano Spalletti, let's take a chance on a home win, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 4/15.00.