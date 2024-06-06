Internationals

International Friendly Tips: Eight bets for eight games on Friday

Steve Clarke
Will Scotland head to Euro 2024 with a win against Finland?

Dan Fitch has tips for all eight of Friday's international friendlies and thinks that the odds for Finland scoring away in Scotland are generous.

  • England will be stronger

  • Scots face more challenging opponents

  • Germany to edge it against Greece

Czech Republic v Malta (Friday, 16:30)

Czech Republic are currently unbeaten in five games (W4 D1) and they will be expecting to extend that run when they take on Malta in the neutral territory of Austria. Malta have drawn their last two games, which includes a 2-2 stalemate with Slovenia, but you have to fancy the Czechs to edge it. A Czech Republic win and under 3.5 goals is 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet

Back Czech Republic to beat Malta and under 3.5 goals

SBK10/11

Armenia v Kazakhstan (Friday, 17:00)

Armenia have lost their last four games against fairly strong opposition. This home match gives them a chance to get back to winning ways against a Kazakhstan side that have lost their last three away trips. An Armenia win and both teams to score is 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet

Back Armenia to beat Kazakhstan and both teams to score

SBK10/3

Albania v Azerbaijan (Friday, 18:00)

Before facing a Euro 2024 group that features Croatia, Italy and Spain, Albania warmed up with a 3-0 win against Liechtenstein to boost their confidence. Next up is a slightly more challenging fixture against Azerbaijan on neutral territory in Hungary. An Albania win and under 3.5 goals is 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet

Back Albania to beat Azerbaijan and under 3.5 goals

SBK6/5

Romania v Liechtenstein (Friday, 19:00)

Romania are without a win in three games (D2 L1), but this home friendly against Liechtenstein essentially guarantees that they enter Euro 2024 off the back of a victory. Back Romania to be ahead at half-time, combined with under 4.5 goals at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet

Back Romania HT and under 4.5 goals against Liechtenstein

SBK4/5

England v Iceland (Friday, 19:45)

England struggled to break down a stubborn Bosnia side until the second-half, when the goals started to flow in a 3-0 win. Now they host Iceland at Wembley, with what is likely to be a near full-strength side. Back England to be ahead at half-time, Harry Kane to score and under 4.5 goals at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet

England HT against Iceland, Harry Kane to score and under 4.5 goals

SBK2/1

Scotland v Finland (Friday, 19:45)

Having ended a seven match winless run (D2 L5) with a 2-0 victory against Gibraltar on Monday, Scotland now face a more challenging opponent, in this home friendly against Finland. The Finns scored twice in a defeat to Portugal this week, which means that they have found the net in each of their last six games. Both teams to score looks overpriced at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet

Back both teams to score in Scotland v Finland

SBK11/10

Germany v Greece (Friday, 19:45)

After the euphoria of beating France and Netherlands in March, Germany were brought back down to earth with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine this week. Now they face a Greek side that tend to keep it tight. Any home victory is likely to be narrow, making a Germany win and under 2.5 goals worth a shot at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet

Back Germany to beat Greece and under 2.5 goals

SBK13/5

Poland v Ukraine (Friday, 19:45)

Poland are the hosts against their neighbours Ukraine. Both teams are headed to Euro 2024 and are unbeaten in six, but it is Ukraine's record that is more impressive in that period, winning four games and holding Italy and Germany to goalless draws. Combine Ukraine double chance with under 2.5 goals at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet

Back Ukraine double chance against Poland and under 2.5 goals

SBK6/5

