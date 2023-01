Ronaldo unveiled by Al Nassr and hopes to play soon

Claims he had offers from European clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo is 6/4 to score 20 or more goals in his first season in the Saudi Pro League after he was unveiled by Al Nassr.

The league leaders' signing of the Portguese legend is expected to boost Saudi Arabain football and fans from all over the world will be intrigued to see what he can achieve there.

Betfair have opened a raft of Ronaldo Saudi Specials markets so punters can wager on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desert adventure as he begins his two-and-a-half year contract.

The 37-year-old, who left Manchester United in November following an explosive interview in which he strongly criticised the club, is 2/9 to score 15 or more in the 2022/23 season.

Odds-on to score a hat-trick

On his second debut for United, in 2021, he scored a brace against Newcastle. He is 1/2 to score one or more hat-tricks for Al Nassr this season.

He managed 24 goals for United last season in 38 appearances and, although his new club are already 11 matches into their season, the market indicates he will have little difficulty finding the net regularly for Al Nassr.

He is 15/2 to score 25 goals in 2022/23 and 40/1 to hit the 30 goal mark.

He scored three for United in the 2022/23 campaign and got one for Portugal at thr World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo expected to boost Al Nassr title bid

Ronaldo claimed at his unveiling yesterday that the Saudi league is "very competitive".

Al Nassr play Al Tae tomorrow but Ronaldo will probably not make his debut then and is more likely to appear when they travel to Al-Shabab on 14 January.

Al Nassr lead the Saudi league by one point from Al-Shabab who have played a game fewer.

Ronaldo won seven domestic championships in England, Spain and Italy.

At his unveiling he said he had offers from "clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me."

That was news to many people watching as Ronaldo had been heavy odds-on to sign for a Saudi club as it appeared the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea had cooled on the prospect of recruiting him.