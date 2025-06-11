Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double

Nazinho a card regular for Portugal

Doukoure's more attacking role for France than club

Back Bet Builder at whopping odds of 102/1 103.00

Portugal U21 v France U21

Wednesday 11 June, 20:00

Live on 4seven

Nations League - done.

World Cup qualifying - done (for now).

Next up - the European Under-21 Championship.

A busy summer of football moves onto its next event with Europe's best youngsters taking to the stage on Wednesday - the 16-team tournament is being staged in Slovakia and continues until June 28 with all matches being shown on one of Channel 4's many platforms.

I say 'best' but the fact is many of those in that category will be absent from the tournament. Just from these two sides, think Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, Eduardo Camavinga, Joao Neves, Francisco Conceicao and Fabio Silva.

I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on all those who will play in this game but am I going to take some tasty prices on two I do know a little about.

Let's start with Portugal left-back Nazinho.

He's been no stranger to referees this past season, being carded in 12 of his 39 appearances for Cercle Brugge in Belgium. Look only at starts and he was booked in eight of 24.

Admittedly, he's not been shown a card when playing for France Under-21s but then again he's only done so for 225 minutes. Look at the two lower age groups (U20 & U19) and you find he's been carded in four of 10 appearances.

In this match, he could well be coming up against Wilson Odobert, who played regularly in the Premier League in the second half of the season - it could be a tough test and odds of 4/15.00 look too big in the player-card market.

The other man is of interest is France's Ismael Doukoure.

The reason is that this is a player who has played most of the season as a centre-back for Strasbourg but one who is often employed in a different role for his country.

Doukoure looks likely to start at right-back here, although he's also played in a variety of midfield roles.

Essentially, he's much more likely to get forward when playing for France. Sadly, we've not got assist markets - he had one in last week's warm-up game - but taking 20/121.00 in the anytime scorer market looks worth the risk.

France scored five against England in March, plus four against Slovakia, while Portugal let in four against the Three Lions in the same international window. They also lost to Romania and, in November, were held to a 3-3 home draw by Ukraine.

The double pays a whopping 102/1103.00!