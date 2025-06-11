Internationals

Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double

Wednesday's football props bet of the day is in the U21 Euros
The European Under-21 Championship gets under way on Wednesday

The European Under-21 Championship gets under way on Wednesday - and our football props column is going big with a 102/1 Bet Builder on day one!

  • Nazinho a card regular for Portugal

  • Doukoure's more attacking role for France than club

  • Back Bet Builder at whopping odds of 102/1103.00

Portugal U21 v France U21
Wednesday 11 June, 20:00
Live on 4seven

Nations League - done.

World Cup qualifying - done (for now).

Next up - the European Under-21 Championship.

A busy summer of football moves onto its next event with Europe's best youngsters taking to the stage on Wednesday - the 16-team tournament is being staged in Slovakia and continues until June 28 with all matches being shown on one of Channel 4's many platforms.

I say 'best' but the fact is many of those in that category will be absent from the tournament. Just from these two sides, think Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, Eduardo Camavinga, Joao Neves, Francisco Conceicao and Fabio Silva.

I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on all those who will play in this game but am I going to take some tasty prices on two I do know a little about.

Leg 1: Nazinho to be shown a card

Let's start with Portugal left-back Nazinho.

He's been no stranger to referees this past season, being carded in 12 of his 39 appearances for Cercle Brugge in Belgium. Look only at starts and he was booked in eight of 24.

Admittedly, he's not been shown a card when playing for France Under-21s but then again he's only done so for 225 minutes. Look at the two lower age groups (U20 & U19) and you find he's been carded in four of 10 appearances.

In this match, he could well be coming up against Wilson Odobert, who played regularly in the Premier League in the second half of the season - it could be a tough test and odds of 4/15.00 look too big in the player-card market.

Leg 2: Ismael Doukoure to score

The other man is of interest is France's Ismael Doukoure.

The reason is that this is a player who has played most of the season as a centre-back for Strasbourg but one who is often employed in a different role for his country.

Doukoure looks likely to start at right-back here, although he's also played in a variety of midfield roles.

Essentially, he's much more likely to get forward when playing for France. Sadly, we've not got assist markets - he had one in last week's warm-up game - but taking 20/121.00 in the anytime scorer market looks worth the risk.

France scored five against England in March, plus four against Slovakia, while Portugal let in four against the Three Lions in the same international window. They also lost to Romania and, in November, were held to a 3-3 home draw by Ukraine.

The double pays a whopping 102/1103.00!

Recommended Bet

Back Nazinho to be shown a card & Doukoure to score

SBK102/1

US Open golf: Top tips for this week's tournament at Oakmont!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 320pts
Returned: 321.31pts
2024/25 P/L: +1.31pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Andy Schooler

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Chelsea and Man City strengthen for Club World Cup and Reds agree Wirtz deal

  • Editor
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stadium
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England 13/2 to end 60 years of hurt after Tuchel's first defeat

  • Max Liu
World Cup trophy
English Premier League

Thomas Frank at Tottenham: The new manager's to-do list and 2025/26 season targets

  • Max Liu
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cockerel

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman