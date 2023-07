Messi strikes twice on first start for Miami

1/6 1.17 on Argentine star to win Ballon D'Or this year

10/3 4.33 Haaland second in the Ballon betting

Lionel Messi is 1/61.17 to win an eighth Ballon D'Or this year after his American adventure continued with another two goals for Inter Miami.

The David Beckham-owned club beat Atlanta Utd as the Argentine maestro dazzled delighted fans, with two first-half goals and an assist.

MLS is no Florida vacation for Messi

Messi's two Tuesday night strikes, along with his debut match-winning free-kick in added time at the weekend, showed that he has not come to Florida to take it easy. In both performances, he looked hungry to succeed in the US and add to his incredible list of honours.

That includes the prospect of winning this year's Ballon D'Or.

Messi joined the Major League Soccer side, following the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, just six months after leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

Helping his country win their first World Cup for 36 years may be the crowning achievement in his extraordinary career and would on its own arguably be enough to win him the game's top individual honour again.

Haaland 10/3 4.33 to add Ballon to Treble haul

Erling Haaland won it all with Manchester City in 2022/23 and the market indicates he has the best chance of beating Messi to the Ballon D'Or.

The City goal machine is 10/34.33 to usher in a new era for the award and show the baton has truly been passed for a younger generation of world-beating talents.

In fact, the Norwegian is the only player even remotely in with a chance of denying Messi, according to the market.

Kevin de Bruyne comes next at 40/141.00, followed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Man City's Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan, the man who lifted the Champions League for Pep Guardiola's team, all at 50/151.00.

The market is in little doubt - the Ballon D'Or is going to Miami.