Who will win Ballon d'Or? Messi favourite from Lewandowski and Jorginho

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
The Ballon d'Or was not given out in 2020 - for the first time since 1956 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's winner will be announced on 29 November at a ceremony in Paris.
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From October 6-12, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.