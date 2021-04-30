Football Bet of the Day: Red Bulls to charge into final

Visitors to cruise to Berlin

Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig

Friday 30 April, 19:30

I take no pleasure generally in Hamburg's latest meltdown, but I did take some last night, as their failure to beat Karlsruher in a 1-1 draw justified our decision to lay them at odds-on.

We'll stay in Germany, because Werder Bremen are up against RB Leipzig tonight in the first DFB Cup semi-final, and I fully expect the Red Bulls to trample their opposition.

Werder Bremen stayed up by the narrowest of margins last season, winning a relegation playoff against second-tier side Heidenheim. For most of this campaign, they have looked more solid, but the season has unravelled. Seven straight defeats have piled the pressure on coach Florian Kohfeldt, although he has been given a short-term stay of execution. The team is making mistakes all over the pitch, and players like Milot Rashica are playing well below their potential.

RB Leipzig have had quite a week. They are losing coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern at the end of the season, but it's been confirmed that he'll be replaced in the summer by current Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch. With the title race almost over, the DFB Cup is Nagelsmann's final chance to leave the club with a first trophy in the cabinet.

Leipzig won 4-1 at Werder in the league earlier this month, and in the clubs' last four meetings, Leipzig have won by at least two goals. Since the start of March, Werder have lost 3-1 to Bayern, 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund, 4-1 to Leipzig and 3-1 to Union Berlin. There is an element of this being a free hit, but I believe they'll be outclassed. Leipzig have won four of their last six BL away games by at least two goals.

I'll back RB Leipzig -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at evens.