Weekend Sports Betting Preview: EFL Cup Final, Six Nations and more

From noon, Saturday

The Coral Trophy at Kempton is the big race on Saturday afternoon and our top tipster Tony Calvin has already provided an in-depth preview of the race.in which Annsam and Five Star Getaway are current 9/2 joint favourites.

Tony will revisit the race on Friday and recommend the rest of his best bets.

You'll also be able to read Paul Nicholls' insight on his Saturday runners at Kempton, where he could have a couple in the big one, and Cheptstow. Kevin Blake and Kate Tracey will also preview the action and pick their best bets.

With under three weeks to go until Cheltenham Festival this is a prime opportunity to build your £30 free bet pot.

From 13:30, Saturday

A big weekend for T20 cricket begins with India taking on Sri Lanka in the second match of their series on Saturday. The final match takes place at the same time on Sunday and our cricket betting expert Ed Hawkins will preview both contests.

It's a busy weekend for Ed as he will also be previewing Sunday's final of the Pakistan Super League - a competition the Multan Sultans are currently favourites to win ahead of the semi-finals.

From 14:15, Saturday

The Six Nations hasn't seen a Grand Slam since 2019 and, as we head into round three, France are the only team that can change that in 2022. Les Bleus are 2.526/4 for a Slam and that price will shorten if they can beat Scotland on Saturday. Murrayfield is a difficult place to go, as England know. The Red Rose are 1.192/11 to beat Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, while Ireland should be comfortable winners againt Italy in Dublin on Sunday.

We'll have a Six Nations cheat sheet with tips for every match of round three.

Saturday, 17:30

The Premier League weekend begins on Friday night when Southampton host Norwich but there are seven matches on Saturday with the standout Man City's trip to Everton. Pep Guardiola's team need to bounce back from their defeat to Spurs last week and extend their lead over Liverpool at the top of the table. As it stands, City are 1.292/7 to retain their Premier League title while Liverpool are 4.47/2.

City's hosts are an Everton team that have lost two and won one in the League under Frank Lampard. The away win is 1.321/3 while a second-successive defeat for the champions is 11.521/2 and you can get 6.25/1 on the draw.

We'll have previews and tips for every Premier League match, as well as recommended bets for top flight action in Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Sunday, 16:30

For the first time in four years the English Football League Cup will not have Manchester City's name engraved as winners. Instead, it will either be favourites Liverpool 2.466/4, who have won the Cup eight times, or Chelsea 3.3512/5 who have won it five times. The draw is 3.259/4 and that was the outcome in the two League meetings between the sides this season, so this one could go to extra-time and even penalties.

For Liverpool, winning this trophy for the first time in a decade could buoy them for their title race run in, while for Thomas Tuchel it's a chance to claim another piece of silverware - along with the Champions League and World Club Cup - and in part atone for last season's FA Cup final defeat to Leicester.