Weekend Football Preview: He's back - but it's not all about Ronaldo

Manchester United v Newcastle: Ronaldo odds-on to score on Old Trafford return

Saturday, 15:00

The hype machine has gone into overdrive, the club shop has sold out of shirts, the player has probably told the manager in what position he will play and now, 12 years after he last graced the Theatre of Dreams as a home player, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle. The Red Devils are heavy odds-on for the win against a Newcastle side that have taken just one point from their opening three matches.

Ronaldo is 2/1 to be the first goalscorer and 4/9 to score any time in the match. Old Trafford expects so let's see if one of its greatest sons can deliver.

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont: Messi to make home debut

Saturday, 16:00

Ronaldo isn't the only legend making a home debut on Saturday afternoon. It goes without saying that PSG are heavy odds-on - 1.282/7 to be precise - to beat Clermont at home on Saturday. The match is of interest because it will be the first chance home fans get to see Lionel Messi in action at Parc des Princes.

Napoli v Juventus: Spalletti's men backed to add to Allegri's woes

Saturday, 17:00

It's two played, two won for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Juventus boss Max Allegri wishes he could say the same but his team have made an inauspicious start, drawing to Udinese and losing at home to Empoli. It would be jumping the gun to say the five-time Serie A winner's second spell at the Old Lady turning into a nightmare and he will hope a tough trip to the south will bring out the best in his players.

Allegri's men are out to 3.814/5 for the title with Inter 3.185/40 eclipsing them as favourites.

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 17:30

If any team is going to end Bayern Munich's ridiculous run of Bundesliga titles (nine and counting) then it should be RB Leipzig. At least, that's what we thought last season when RB finished as runners up. Unfortunately for them their manager Julian Nagelsmann is now in charge of Bayern and, after a surprising draw in their opening match, they've won two in a row, scoring eight in the process. This would be the perfect moment for Leipzig, who have won one and lost two, to kickstart their campaign.

Sevilla v Barcelona: Koeman's men backed to beat title rivals

20:00, Saturday

Both of these teams have taken seven points from three matches so far in La Liga and already this looks like an opportunity for them to take points off each other in the title race. Barcelona are fancied at 2.3811/8, with Sevilla 2.8415/8 and the draw 3.412/5. Memphis Depay has scored in consecutive matches for Barca and could be worth backing closer to kick-off in the goalscorer markets.