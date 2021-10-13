Weekend Football Preview: Newcastle's new era, Welsh derby, Allegri v Mourinho and more

From Paris to Barcelona, via Swansea and Newcastle, here's a summary of the early odds on six big games taking place around Europe this weekend. You'll be able to read previews and get tips for them all the day before kick-off.

PSG aim to bounce back

Paris Saint-Germain v Angers

Friday, 20:00

PSG were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to Renne in their last Ligue 1 game. It came four days after they'd beaten Manchester City in the Champions League which shows how predictable the French league leaders can be under Mauricio Pochettino. He and his compatriot Lionel Messi are under a bit of pressure and will hope Exchange bettors are right to make his side 1.351/3 for the win on Friday night. This won't be easy, though, against an Angers 10.09/1 side that sit fourth and have lost just once this season. The draw is 5.85/1.

Swans want lift-off in derby

Swansea v Cardiff

Sunday, 12:00

Swansea and Cardiff sit 19th and 20th respectively in the Championship ahead of their meeting at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday. Both sides come into this derby with just one win in their last eight matches. Only one of the last five meetings between have produce over 2.5 goals and goalscoring has not been either sides' strength so far in this campaign. Cardiff grabbed a rare win at the Liberty last season and are 3.185/40 in the early betting to do so again. The home win is 2.68/5 with the draw 3.185/40.

Bundesliga top two clash

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Sunday, 14:30

Bayern Munich suffered a rare home defeat last time out in Germany's top flight. Now they go Leverkusen with the sides level on points at the top of the table.

The hosts lost 4-3 here to Dortmund - the only defeat so far for Gerardo Seoane's men - and there is likely to be action at both ends when the champions come to town. Leverkusen are 5.14/1 to make it consecutive defeats for Bayern 1.674/6. It's 4.77/2 that it ends all square.

New era on Tyneside begins with Spurs visit

Newcastle v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

There cannot have been many weekends in recent years when the most hotly-anticipated match was at St James' Park. But all eyes will be on Newcastle this Sunday, as they play their first fixture under their wealthy new owners. It remains to be seen who will be in the home dugout, with speculation mounting that Steve Bruce will be sacked imminently. Regardless, the Magpies are still looking for their first win of the season and they are outsiders at 3.613/5 to get it against visitors Tottenham 2.186/5. The draw is 3.711/4.

Mourinho's men aim to halt Juve's renaissance

Juventus v Roma

Sunday, 19:45

It's four wins in five for Juventus as they recover from a poor start to climb the Serie A table. They sit seventh and are 6.05/1 in the title betting ahead of match against a Roma side that started strongly but have dropped to fourth due to a couple of defeats. Jose Mourinho v Massimiliano Allegri is an enticing prospect and the early odds make the hosts 1.9210/11 to beat the team from the capital 4.47/2. You can get 3.814/5 for the draw.

Barca desperate for priceless three points

Barcelona v Valencia

Sunday, 20:00

It's one win in six for Barcelona and you have to think that, were matters not complicated by financial issues, Ronald Koeman may have been sacked by now. As it stands, the Dutchman remain in a job and under pressure. His team haven't scored in four matches and have dropped to ninth in the table. Valencia sit eighth and have failed to win their last four. That's why Barca are 1.574/7 for to grab a valuable win, with the visitors 6.86/1 and the draw 4.3100/30.