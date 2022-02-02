Weekend Betting Preview: FA Cup, Six Nations, Winter Olympics and more

A short selection of this weekend's sporting highlights...

FA Cup fourth round starts at Old Trafford

Manchester United are 10.519/2 to win the FA Cup, which would boost the chances of Ralf Rangnick staying on as their manager beyond this season, but first they must get past in-form Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Rangnick hasn't exactly set English football alight in his brief tenure so far and, after a break last weekend, he'll expect his players to be on their game here. But he faces a Boro side that have won eight of their last 10, and in Chris Wilder have a manager who won at Old Trafford last season with Sheffield United.

Winter Olympics starts in China

Forget the boycotts, the fake snow and much besides if you wish and note that the Winter Olympics starts in China on Friday. Over two weeks of action will ensue, including old favourites like the ice-skating and skiing, plus curling - in which Team GB's men are 6/4 to take gold - and much more.

If the prospect of these Games leaves you a bit cold at first, just remember that one often gets unexpectedly drawn in. Before you know it, you could be wagering on the bobsleigh, biathalon or anything else that's covered in Betfair's Winter Sports markets.

Big games in Europe's top football leagues

It's not all about the UK, of course, and we have a fine roster of continential experts to recommend bets as league action resumes in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Four points separate first placed Inter from third placed AC Milan ahead of their derby on Saturday. Mind you, the champions are 1.8810/11 to extend that lead to seven (and still have a game in hand).

In Germany, Bayern Munich have started to pull away from their title rivals but Julian Nagelsmann won't want his players to take his former-club RB Leipzig lightly.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are fifith and fourth respectively ahead of their Sunday clash in La Liga. They will swap places if the Barca win comes in at 2.3411/8. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for Xavi's team.

Six Nations 2022 begins

France begin the Six Nations as worthy favourites, according to our rugby union tipster Simon Mail. But Les Bleus are a mercurial and unpredictable bunch on the rugby pitch and our man expects a young, exciting England team to challenge, even without captain Owen Farrell.

The Red Rose face a tough trip to Murrayfield on Saturday although they are 1.774/5 to beat Scotland.

The French have perfect opportunity to build some winning momentum when they host Italy.

Ireland, meanwhile, are odds-on to condemn holders Wales to a losing start in Dublin.

Horseracing at Leopardstown, Sandown and more

A big weekend of horse racing is on the cards and our tipster Tony Calvin has already run the rule over the action at Sandown and recommended a couple of early bets at Musselburgh on Saturday.

The headline event takes place across the Irish Sea at the Dublin Festival where Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has Frodon involved in the Grade 1 Irish Gold Cup.