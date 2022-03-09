Wednesday Football Tips Betfair Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more



Man City demolished Sporting Lisbon in the first leg but our previewer thinks the Portuguese side can get on the scoresheet at Etihad.

Jamie Pacheco says: "There's no shame in looking back at losing bets. Ahead of the first leg, I tipped both teams to score at a shade of odds-against and the truth is, Sporting probably should have scored. They had a couple of decent chances in the first half where a bit of composure was lacking.

"A reminder that their failure to score was the first time in 27 matches they hadn't scored and they've scored in each of their five games since.

"So I think they can do what they failed to do at home and get one here, remembering that City have conceded in each of their last two at home in the league, against Tottenham (2-3) and Man Utd (4-1).

"Both teams to score is a very decent 2.447/5 but I think we can do better than that. In the Sportsbook, you can go with 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 at 3/1 and that looks the way to go.

"They may get one but City should win anyway and with Guardiola unlikely to play his best men upfront, I don't think it will be a bloodbath. In a strange game that's hard to predict, that looks the bet."



Dan Fitch also banks on a comfortable night for the City as he recommends the first of two Wednesday Champions League Bet Builder wagers...

Dan says: "Even if Manchester City are weakened, it's hard to see Sporting finding the motivation to really compete, when a comeback is all but impossible. Sporting won 2-0 at home to Arouca at the weekend, which leaves them in second place in the Primeira Liga table, six points behind the leaders Porto.

"City should win this one, so we'll start by backing them at 1/8 and add over 2.5 goals at 2/5, which has landed in six of their seven Champions League games. There have been goals scored in both halves in six of City's last seven home games, which is available at 4/11.

"Sterling seems certain to start the game and there are all sorts of options that we could take involving him, which would further increase the odds. The most cautious punt is for Sterling to merely have one or more shot on target, at a price of 1/6. That brings the total price for this four-fold to 1.981/1."







Real Madrid 2.568/5 v PSG 2.829/5, the Draw 3.8514/5

Live on BT Sport 3

The tie lies in the balance, with the French side 1-0 up, as PSG travel to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the second leg...

James Eastham says: "PSG were good value for their victory. They produced an organised, committed and coherent performance, putting under pressure for much of the match a Real Madrid side that - perhaps influenced by the abolition of the away goals rule - were more defensive-minded than normal.

"This time, we're happy to back Paris to avoid defeat. They have a 1-0 lead from that first leg and head into the return fixture with confidence. Playing away from home might suit them even more, too.

"In the first leg, Mauricio Pochettino's side had little room to get in behind the Real defence. But Real will need to attack at some point this time: they have to score at least once, or they're out of the competition. This necessary approach will, at some stage, grant Paris a clear sight of the Real goal.

"Any space to attack in behind will suit Mbappe - presuming the France striker is fit to play - down to the ground. He's been in majestic form in all competitions this season (24 goals in 34 appearances for his club)."



Dan discusses French forwards on both sides as he recommends his second Wednesday Champions League Bet Builder wager on PSG's trip to the Spanish capital...

Dan says: "Madrid have won each of their three games after losing to PSG and enjoyed a 4-1 home win over top four contenders Real Sociedad at the weekend.

"Karim Benzema has scored in all three of those games and will be the man that Madrid will be relying upon to mount a comeback. The French striker has scored five goals in six Champions League games this season, while averaging four shots per game.

"We will start out Bet Builder with Benzema to have two or more shots on target at 8/11. His French international teammate Mbappe was the star of the first match and is 1/6 to have one or more shots on target.

"With only one goal scored in the reverse fixture, under 4.5 goals looks a safe bet at 2/11. That completes a treble at odds of 3.39."

We also have a Europa League tie between Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt. Paul Higham has picked out a Bet Builder to follow...

"Frankfurt's Croatian midfield Kristijan Jakic has been booked seven times this season including twice in his last three games.

"He returned from suspension for their last game and and got through it unscathed but in the atmosphere of this Europa League game he's a prime candidate to get booked here.

"For the hosts, you have to be looking at Guido Rodriguez after his 10 bookings this season for Betis.

"Rodriguez was booked in both his last Europa League game and the Seville derby against Sevilla so has shown that in the bigger games he can let the occasion get to him.

"Back them both in a Bet Builder double here for a more then decent return."