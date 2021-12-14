Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Two trips to Germany combine with four matches in the Premier League for our writers' best bets on Wednesday.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt: Hosts in a tailspin

Mönchengladbach 2.0811/10 v Frankfurt 3.711/4, the Draw 3.185/40

17:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

We start with a dinner-time kick-off in the Bundesliga as the crisis-hit Foals try to get their campaign back on track.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Monchengladbach coach Adi Hütter, who cost the Foals 7.5 million euros when he was recruited from Eintracht Frankfurt, is under serious pressure. Some players barely seem to be trying, the team has no stability, and the defending at set plays in recent games has been nothing short of atrocious. Saturday's 4-1 defeat at RB Leipzig left BMG just two points above the bottom three.

"Hütter's old club Frankfurt produced a sensational comeback on Sunday, as they recovered from 2-0 down to hammer Bayer Leverkusen 5-2. Two of those five goals came from set plays, and wing wizard Filip Kostic was in unplayable form. Oliver Glasner's men finished top of their Europa League group, and they have won four of their last five in the Bundesliga."

Brighton v Wolves: Goals likely to be at a premium on south coast

Brighton 2.56/4 v Wolves 3.55/2, the Draw 3.185/40

19:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Brighton should have benefited from a free weekend and will be aiming to take advantage at home to Wolves.

Simon Mail says: "Brighton look exceptionally short considering their form in recent months. Potter's side have gone 10 league matches without a victory and Wolves are extremely difficult to break down. Despite the extra rest time, there is no interest in siding with the hosts.

"Wolves are 4.2 outsiders for the midweek match and the visitors certainly merit consideration at the odds. The loss of Jimenez is a blow but Wolves have won two more games than their opponents this season. Wanderers are preferred to Brighton but the best bet by some distance in this market is the draw.

"Brighton have drawn their last three matches and five of their last six games have ended level. The draw looks a huge runner at [3.3], especially in a match featuring two teams short on goals. Wolves will set up to be obdurate opponents and Brighton's lack of ruthlessness suggests the stalemate is the most likely outcome."

Crystal Palace v Southampton Tips: Eagles can fly away with a win to nil

Crystal Palace 2.186/5 v Southampton 3.9, the Draw 3.45

19:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Southampton's poor form and inability to score on the road makes a home win with a clean sheet a decent prospect,

Jamie Pacheco says: "Palace have lost just once all season at home so only Liverpool have a better home record than them this campaign. More proof that it's the Eagles you should go with? Ok, here you go: Southampton have lost 15 of their last 19 Premier League away games (W2 D2), with Saints conceding 50 goals and scoring just 13 in these matches.

"I'll take Palace, good at home this season so far, to win. But I'm not sure I want to be taking 2.265/4. We can do better by going with the hosts to win to nil.

"I've already mentioned the visitors might be without their three first-choice attackers and it's worth remembering the Saints average considerably less than a goal a game on the road."

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim: Leverkusen to triumph in top-four battle

Bayer Leverkusen 1.8810/11 v Hoffenheim 4.1, the Draw 4.216/5

19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Hoffenheim try to make it five wins on the bounce when they travel to fellow top four side Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Tom Victor says: It's third versus fourth at BayArena, with Sebastian Hoeneß's visitors coming off four straight wins, though the last two of those weren't entirely convincing. The hosts have averaged 2.25 xGF per game across their last three at home in all competitions, and the visitors' first task will be to avoid a repeat of last season when they had two men sent off in an eventual 4-1 defeat.

Burnley v Watford: Goals could be in short supply at Turf Moor

Burnley 2.226/5 v Watford 3.65, the Draw 3.55

19:30

Live on BT Sport ESPN

If it's goals you're looking for then Turf Moor may not be the place to find them. However, if you like backing unders then this may be the match for you.

Dave Tindall says: "Burnley have one win in 15 this season, Watford have lost six of their last seven while the visitors just don't do draws: one in 16 so far.

"In terms of past head-to-heads, Burnley come rather more into focus as they've won two and drawn one of the last three. They've kept a clean sheet in all those games and that helps guide me towards the goals market.

"Burnley are the joint-third lowest scorers in the Premier League with 14 goals in 15 so don't even average one per game. They've dried up completely of late with Dyche's men failing to score in each of their last three matches. Hardly a surprise given that they managed a grand total of three shots on target across that trio of games.

"Watford can score goals although they created precious little against Brentford and are clearly missing the injured Ismaila Sarr."

Arsenal v West Ham: Goals expected at The Emirates

Arsenal 2.285/4 v West Ham 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.7511/4

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

It's a London derby to round off Wednesday evening in the Premier League and there's plenty at stake with only two points separating the Hammers in fourth and Gunners in sixth.

Mark O'Haire says: "Arsenal have started to find their range in the final-third, scoring in 11 of their aforementioned 13 fixtures and notching multiple goals in five of their past six Emirates encounters. Mikel Arteta's men have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals backers in four of their last five Premier League outings and six of their last nine going further back.

"Another goal-heavy game could be on the cards here. West Ham were blanked for only the third occasion at Turf Moor last time out, yet the Hammers' contests with fellow top-half teams have tended to be enjoyable; five of six fixtures with the top-eight featured Over 2.5 Goals with both sides scoring in nine of 11 encounters when excluding the bottom-seven.

"Meanwhile, five of the most recent seven meetings between the pair have produced Over 2.5 Goals profit, as have seven of nine head-to-head showdowns at the Emirates."