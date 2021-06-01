Wednesday Football Tips: Best bets for England, Wales and more internationals

England v Austria: Get on goals in Euro 2020 warm-up at the Riverside

England v Austria

Wednesday 2 June, 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on ITV

Gareth Southgate has trimmed his England squad to 26 for Euro 2020 and we'll see many of them vying for places in this friendly against Austria on Wednesday night. The Three Lions are 6.25/1 to win the tournament and a comfortable victory here would be good for their confidence.

Paul Higham says: "Southgate's side are massive favourites at 1.42/5 with Austria 7.513/2 to cause what would be a huge shock. Given the unsettled nature of the England squad, though, the draw at 4.57/2 most certainly comes into play.

"Southgate's possible first-choice back four or even five will all be missing so that makes Austria worth a look at 3.7511/4 to score first, given England's recent run against the better sides at home.

"'Das Team' have scored in 10 of their last 11 overall and eight of their last 10 away from home, but haven't kept a clean sheet against England in the last 14 fixtures.

"England have been ruthless in recent friendlies, winning their last six in a row when scoring 14 goals - both teams to score here is the outsider at 2.111/10 but has a serious chance given the enforced England changes."

France v Wales: Benzema the star turn as Euro 2020 favourites fine-tune their side

France vs Wales

International Friendly

Wed, 20:05 BST

Live on S4C and Sky Sports Football



France are 6.05/1 favourites in the outright winner betting on Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps will use Wednesday's friendly against Wales to fine tune his squad but could Gareth Bale and co. cause the world champions a few problems?

James Eastham says: "The 1.292/7 on a France win will be too short to appeal to some, but it's a fair reflection of les Bleus' chances of securing a pre-tournament victory.

And, with the new-look front three potentially set for a significant role, France are worth considering in other markets, too.

France/France in the Half Time/Full Time market is 1.738/11, while France and Over 2.5 in the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 market is 1.9110/11. This second selection has plenty of appeal given the firepower at France's disposal and the desire of the front three - if selected - to make an impact.

Only three of France's last 10 internationals have featured Over 2.5 Goals but home games vs weaker opposition tend to be higher-scoring.

France's recent fixtures against such opposition include a 4-2 win vs Sweden, a 4-2 triumph vs Croatia, a 2-1 victory vs Moldova, a 3-0 win vs Andorra and a 4-1 romp vs Albania. Indeed, only two of their last seven home games vs weaker opposition have failed to yield a home win and Over 2.5 Goals."

Germany v Denmark: Low's leaky team lack home advantage

Germany 2.186/5 v Denmark 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 2 June, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

As the saying goes, you can never write off the Germans at a tournament and, in the final hurrah of Joachim Low's 15 year reign, they're 10.09/1 to win the tournament. But Denmark look stronger than they have for many years and will be a team to keep an eye on this summer.

Dan Fitch says: "Germany lost their last fixture 2-1 at home to Macedonia, which is not a good sign considering that they will soon be facing the likes of France and Portugal at Euro 2020.

"This game will take place in Austria, so Germany don't even have home advantage and they look too short here, against a Danish side that have only lost two of their last 26 fixtures, with both of those losses coming against Belgium (W16 D8).

"The German defence have conceded six against Spain and three against both Turkey and Switzerland in the last year. Both teams to score is value at 1.774/5."

Netherlands v Scotland: Clarke's men in at the deep end with Euro 2020 preparation

Netherlands v Scotland

Wednesday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Scotland manager Steve Clarke throws his young side in at the deep end when taking on the Netherlands in a friendly match on Wednesday evening. For the first time in almost four years, the nations meet as both managers aim to put the finishing touches on their Euro 2020 preparation.

Frank says: "The stats attached to this fixture show the Netherlands lead the head-to-head by nine wins to six and four draws. Each of the last seven has seen at least one team fail to find the net. No in the both teams to score here is 1.9620/21 with yes in the same market 1.910/11.

Each of the last two meetings has produced 1-0 wins for Holland, and followers of the stats may wish to follow the trend at 8.415/2 while under 2.5 goals is 2.1411/10."