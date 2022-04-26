Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Man City v Real Madrid and more

Fulham v Nottingham Forest: Cooper's troops to relish Cottage encounter



Fulham look to clinch the Championship title on Tuesday night when promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest visit Craven Cottage.

Mark O'Haire says: "Fulham have fared well in recent head-to-head meetings with Nottingham Forest. The Cottagers have collected five triumphs in seven match-ups going back to the beginning of 2015/16 (W5-D1-L1). However, the Whites have been turned over at Craven Cottage by the Tricky Trees in two of the most recent four showdowns here in West London.

"Fulham have been a cut above the Championship in 2021/22 and have really found form again since Christmas, posting W13-D3-L4 to stride well clear of the chasing pack. The Cottagers have plundered 48 goals during that 20-game sequence and Marco Silva's men also own the division's best home record - picking up W13-D4-L4 at Craven Cottage."

"Nottingham Forest have been transformed since Steve Cooper arrived in September. The former Swansea boss has guided the Reds from rock-bottom into the top-six, returning the second-most points in the league during that sample (W20-D9-L5). The Tricky Trees have been turned over once in 13 (W9-D3-L1) and lost just three road trips since September.

Man City v Real Madrid: Back City to scrape a first-leg lead

We should expect goals at the Etihad in this Champions League semi-final first leg with Pep Guardiola's side backed to grab a lead in the tie.

Paul Higham says: "It's not breaking news that Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's star man, but there's still some around that continue to underrate the Frenchman despite his astounding scoring exploits.

"Benzema has 12 goals in nine Champions League games this season, including that hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, and it's hard to see him going through two games against City without scoring.

"Benzema is 3.185/40 to score at the Etihad and the away leg, playing on the break, could actually benefit him in the scoring stakes. He's also got three goals in the four-and-a-half games he's played against City, including two in three appearances at the Etihad.

"Vinicius Junior has been the architect with his running ability as he's created 21 chances through dribbling with the ball in the Champions League this season, while 36-year-old Luka Modric has still got it as he showed with an assist in both legs against Chelsea."

Man City v Real Madrid: Karim will rise to the top

A certain Real Madrid striker is the focus of Dan Fitch's Bet Builder wager for the match at the Etihad...

Dan Fitch says: "With the Copa del Rey final taking place in Spain, Real Madrid did not have to play over the weekend, so will come into this fresh. Manchester City played on Saturday, but at least had a relatively untaxing game, as they beat Watford 5-1 at home.

"It was the third time in the last four home games for City, that both teams had scored. This seems a good place to begin our Bet Builder at odds of 4/5 on the Sportsbook.

"In terms of a likely scorer in the match, Karim Benzema should really be leading the betting, but is instead the seventh favourite. It's somewhat baffling considering that Benzema has 39 goals from 40 games this season, which includes 12 goals from nine Champions League appearances.

"There are a number of tempting options involving Benzema. The one we'll add is for the French striker to have two or more shots on target in the game at 15/8. This creates a double at odds of 4.57/2."

Tuesday Football Tips: Corner the profit in Man City v Real Madrid

Our football props column has found a corners angle for Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final...

Andy Schooler says: "There's a corners angle worth taking a look at ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

"The handicap market gives Real a three-corner start but that's one Manchester City have covered in seven of their 10 Champions League games this season, including four of five at home.

"OK, the opposition is arguably the best yet but City battered PSG 17-2 on corners over two group-stage games, while Atletico Madrid's defensive approach here in the last round saw City win the corner count 9-0.

"It's worth remembering how Real set up in Paris when up against PSG's feared front line - they barely had a shot and that night they had just one corner to their hosts' seven. Similar tactics here from Carlo Ancelotti would not be a huge surprise but regardless of the away side's approach, I can certainly see City covering this -3 handicap at even money."

Foolad v Shabab Al Ahli: You're a Fool if you oppose Iranians

The Asian Champions League is reaching its business end and Kevin Hatchard is has a tip for one of today's big games...

Kevin Hatchard says: "There's an intriguing clash in store between Iranian side Foolad and Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli. The group stage of this Champions League is a rapid-fire affair, with six games crammed into the space of a month. Both of these sides are unbeaten, and they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, although it should be borne in mind that Foolad were just seconds away from victory.

"The Iranian side, led by national team legend Javed Nekounam, has already qualified for the last 16. However, they will only win the group if they avoid defeat, and Nekounam has insisted his side will honour their commitment to representing Iran by giving it their all tonight. Foolad don't return to Persian Gulf Pro League action until next week, so there is little need to rest players at this stage.

"Therefore, all of the pressure is on Shabab Al Ahli, who started the group stage with three straight draws, but then hammered Al Gharafa 8-2 and beat Ahal 2-1. This is a side that's not exactly pulling up trees in their domestic league (they are fifth, 19 points off top spot and have lost their last four), and they didn't look dominant against Foolad in the first game. They were outshot 15-8, and only managed three efforts on target across the whole 90 minutes.