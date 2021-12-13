Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

There are three Premier League matches on Tuesday, including tests for both Manchester clubs.

Brentford 4.47/2 v Man Utd 1.8910/11, the Draw 4.03/1

19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

It's two Premier League matches and two 1-0 wins so far for Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager but, with players missing through Covid, another three points is no certainty against Brentford.

Mike Norman says: "There's been a bit of a gamble on Brentford in the Match Odds market since the weekend games. The Bees could be backed at 5.69/2 just 72 hours ago but following their win over Watford, and more specifically United's very unimpressive win over Norwich, they're now just 4.03/1 to take all three points.

"United have drifted from 1.674/6 to win the game to their current price of 1.981/1 and it's now getting to the point where you have to wonder if they're becoming a backable price.

"But I just can't get Saturday's performance out of my head, and if Rangnick's men perform anywhere near to that standard then Brentford have far more attacking qualities than Norwich to take advantage.

"My inkling is to play it more cautiously and get Frank's men on side in the Double Chance market, for which they can be backed - along with the Draw - at 5/6 on the Betfair Sportsbook."

Arminia Bielefeld 2.526/4 v Bochum 3.052/1, the Draw 3.45

19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Our Bundesliga expert thinks there's value in opposing the home team in this Tuesday night clash from the German top flight.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bielefeld simply don't score enough goals. They have found the net just ten times in 17 outings, and none of their players have scored more than three league goals. Coach Frank Kramer has made Arminia tougher to beat since he arrived, and he kept the team up last season, but he hasn't come close to making them dangerous in attack.

"Bochum initially looked like they would struggle to adapt after winning promotion, but coach Thomas Reis has made them incredibly tough to overcome at the Ruhrstadion, and they are at least competitive on the road. They have already racked up 20 points from 15 games, and they have only lost seven times so far. They are closer to the top four than the bottom two."

Norwich City 3.55/2 v Aston Villa 2.3611/8, the Draw 3.55/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Dean Smith's Norwich host his former club Aston Villa in the Premier League as Steven Gerrard aims for his fourth win in six as manager of the Midlands club.

Alan Dudman says: "On Saturday at Anfield, Villa failed to manage a shot on target in a league match for the first time since December 2019 against Sheffield United - which is obviously a worry for those that want to get involved with the Over 2.5 Goals on Tuesday evening at 2.1411/10 - the bigger price of the two.

"Under 2.5 trades at 1.845/6. In five games under the new Villa boss, they've hit three from five on the former, but the game plan for Liverpool will be inconsequential compared to Tuesday night; a match they are expected to win.

"It must be remembered Liverpool had scored in 25 Premier League matches prior to the weekend, and comparing two attacks is like facing a Kalashnikov to a water pistol.

"No team has scored fewer than Norwich's eight goals in the Premier League this season and I am happy to play on the Under 2.5."

Man City 1.162/13 v Leeds 23.022/1, the Draw 10.09/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Manchester City will aim to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League, albeit having played one game more than their rivals, when they host Leeds.

Ben Steele says: "Unfortunately for Marcelo Bielsa, he is heading into the game somewhat under resourced. Patrick Bamford, who returned from a long spell on the sidelines last week, is still working towards full fitness while Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both out long term. All three are key members of Bielsa's squad and Saturday's loss to Chelsea saw the wonderfully talented Raphinha subbed off with an apparent injury that will leave his manager sweating.

"In the other dugout it is not secret that Pep Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches but arguably the crown jewel of the City side, Kevin De Bruyne, is also working his way back to full fitness. The Belgian has played 20 minutes in each of City's last two Premier League games, and started last week's dead rubber Champions League game against RB Leipzig, so could well be in with a shot at a start on Tuesday night.

"With City close to full strength and victorious in their last six league games its no wonder they sit at @ 1.182/11 to beat Leeds at home. Games involving Leeds in December have been fairly lively (2-2 vs Brentford and 3-2 vs Chelsea) so a Bet Builder of Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 2.33 is a good way to add value onto a City win."