Tuesday Football Tips: Best bets for today's international friendlies

Poland v Iceland: Hosts can keep clean sheet in victory

Poland go to the Euro 2020 determined to get out of Group E and hoping this will be the tournament where Robert Lewandowski truly stars for his country. First, their defenders should be able to shut out Iceland tonight.

Poland 1.548/15 v Iceland 6.05/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 8 June, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Dan Fitch says: "Poland warmed up for Euro 2020 with a 1-1 draw with Russia last week and they should boost their confidence with a win, when they host Iceland on Tuesday.

"Iceland narrowly beat the Faroe Islands 1-0 in midweek. Their only other win within the last ten games came against Liechtenstein, with the side losing the other eight games, mainly against good quality opposition, but including Armenia.

"Poland have kept clean sheets in four of their last six home games and you can back them to win to nil at 2.6213/8 against an Iceland side that have failed to score in three of their last six away matches.

Hungary v Republic of Ireland: Kenny looks to spoil party

Hungary v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday June 8, 19:00

Live On Sky Sports

Ireland are the warm-up act for Hungary's Euro 2020 mission, where they're in a tough group with favourites France and defending champions Portugal, but Stephen Kenny's side need to produce a performance that points to a brighter long term future.

Daniel McDonnell says: "This is a tricky game to call with the stronger team likely to rotate their options. In a strange way, Ireland's need for a result is greater, much as Hungary would like to bring some good vibes forward and deliver in front of an expectant crowd. But this could be one of those friendlies that has a pattern for 60 minutes which is broken by substitutes. Kenny may also feel like he needs to give minutes to squad members as a reward for coming away for 11 days although the suspicion lingers he may not tinker too much if it's tight.

"Hungary have been involved in some entertaining games recently but there's a possibility this game may reach the stage where a no fuss draw inevitably comes into sight, especially if the intensity drops off in the latter stages.

"And if Ireland do fall behind, Kenny may throw the kitchen sink at it to go in search of a badly needed result whereas Hungary will probably operate with a bit more freedom while perhaps trying out a few things with the Euros in mind. Taking all of these elements into consideration, the 2.962/1 about a draw is the appealing bottom line conclusion."

Czech Republic v Albania: Back Czechs for a narrow win

Czech Republic v Albania

Tuesday 8 June, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

England's Group D opponents Czech Republic play Albania in their final friendly before Euro 2002. Scotland play the Czechs on Monday so will be watching closely.

Paul Higham says: "Albania games haven't had a lot of goals of late, especially against better opposition, with just three of their last 12 producing over 2.5 goals. It's usually a first goal the winner affair too, with the team bagging the opener winning eight of the last 11.

"Just two of the last eight Czech Republic matches have gone over that 2.5 goals mark. Motivation for Albania in their very last game of a long season will certainly be an issue, so the Czechs should have enough in hand to take this one.

"With the hosts on the eve of a major tournament, and with a few nerves to settle and changes to make, however, there's not a great prospect for goals.

"It all points to a Czech Republic win and under 2.5 goals."