Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Newcastle v Everton: New manager bounce set to continue for Toffees

Newcastle 2.747/4 v Everton 2.8615/8, the Draw 3.55/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Frank Lampard takes charge of Everton in the Premier League for the first time when they travel to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Mike Norman says: "Newcastle are the favourites to take all three points, available to back at 2.77/4 in the Match Odds market, while Everton are trading at 2.8615/8 and the Draw at 3.55/2.

"That price about a home victory looks a bit skinny to me given that Howe's men have won just once at St James' Park all season, that coming against rock-bottom Burnley.

"And then there's the obvious question mark about how well all the new faces will fit in. I expect Newcastle to be a better team in time, but this game might just be one game too soon.

"Everton's form is no better than Newcastle's, make no bones about that, but at least we've already witnessed a massive improvement in performance from the Toffees under their new boss."

West Ham v Watford: Hodgson to frustrate Hammers

West Ham 1.4640/85 v Watford 8.27/1, the Draw 5.14/1

19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Roy Hodgson's reign began with a draw on Saturday and our previewer thinks the Hornets can get something from their trip to East London too.

Simon Mail says: "Backing a low-scoring game involving Watford earlier in the season would have seemed foolish but it is realistic to expect a different outlook for the remainder of the campaign. Hodgson preaches defensive organisation and this will be critical to Watford's chances of avoiding relegation. The early evidence at Turf Moor suggests he may be able to tighten up their defence for a successful run-in.

"A first clean sheet is bound to give the Hornets' backline, marshalled by experienced goalkeeper Ben Foster, confidence. Three of Watford's last four league outings have produced no more than two goals and a limited attacking gameplan at West Ham can yield another low-scoring contest.

"The Hammers are hardly firing and could find it difficult to break down their opponents. Backing under 2.5 goals at appealing odds of 2.47/5 stands out."

Derby v Hull: Goals at a premium at Pride Park

Derby 2.447/5 v Hull 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Relegation-threatened Derby face Hull in front of the live television cameras on Tuesday night in the Championship and our previewer thinks the defenders will come out on top.

Mark O'Haire says: "Derby have relished the most recent meetings with Hull having taken top honours in nine of the duo's past 12 meetings across all competitions (W9-D1-L2). The Rams were 1-0 winners in the reverse encounter back in August and have also won each of the last four head-to-head league showdowns with the Tigers at Pride Park without conceding a goal.

Derby would be sat just four points off the top-half if their 21-point penalty hadn't been imposed (W8-D12-L9). Wayne Rooney's outfit have only twice suffered consecutive league defeats and boast a gutsy W6-D6-L2 return at Pride Park - both losses arriving against top-six teams. County also own one of the best home defences in the division.

"Hull 3.45 appeared to be heading for an immediate return to League One after a concerning opening 16 games. However, the Humbersiders have since posted W7-D2-L4 to move clear of danger. The Tigers have returned W5-D3-L2 against fellow bottom-10 teams and are unbeaten in their four road trips against the same standard of opposition."

Stoke v Swansea: Potters to edge out Swans

Stoke 2.285/4 v Swansea 3.55, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Unpredictable Swansea travel to a Stoke side whose home form has deteriorated and could do with a morale-boosting three points.

Jack Critchley says: "After winning five of their opening six matches at this stadium, they've subsequently lost four of their last five. However, Michael O'Neill's side put in a much-improved performance against Fulham a fortnight ago. With another squad overhaul in January, the Potters now have plenty of players available and can no longer use injuries as an excuse for their underwhelming performances.

"Swansea are one of the most inconsistent and unpredictable sides in the division although they will be full of confidence following their 1-0 success over Blackburn on Saturday evening. Russell Martin's side haven't won back-to-back games since the end of October and they have been victorious on just three occasions on their travels.

"They struggle for goals on the road and with just one in their last four away trips, they may slip to yet another defeat here."

Burnley v Manchester United: Clarets' nemesis to strike again

Burnley 6.411/2 v Man Utd 1.625/8, the Draw 4.3100/30

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Burnley are fighting to avoid relegation while United, reeling from defeat in the FA Cup, need a result to keep their top four bid on course.

Kevin Hatchard says: "United seem to have had Burnley's number in recent meetings. They overcame them 3-1 at Old Trafford late in 2021, and they have won their last five PL games at Turf Moor without conceding a single goal. According to Opta, the only side to beat Burnley in Burnley six times in a row in the league was Wolves, between 1983 and 2002. It's not just at Turf Moor where United tend to win against the Lancashire side - the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 14 meetings with the Clarets, winning nine of those clashes.

"United's results under Rangnick have been respectable when you consider he inherited an underperforming and over-indulged set of players, and that he has had to make tactical compromises to suit certain players.

"United are unbeaten in five away games in the top flight, and wins at Norwich and Brentford suggest they can win here against a side that has won only once in the league all season."