Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Mark on Chelsea: "Their turnaround in fortunes under Thomas Tuchel's tutorship marks the Blues out as major contenders in their quest for back-to-back Champions League glories. The capital club strengthened their squad with the captures of standout Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez and now arguably boast the most complete roster on the planet. With a passable pool to contend with, recent course and distance form, plus Tuchel's track record of downing illustrious opposition coaches, Chelsea look the best bet from the leading candidates."

Kevin says: "It's a daunting task to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, but Memphis Depay will give it a damn good go at Barcelona. The former Lyon forward is in superb form for Barca and the Netherlands, and he is a firm favourite of Barca coach Ronald Koeman. It's also worth noting that Memphis is an excellent penalty taker. Barca's group isn't easy, but if the chaotic Catalan club is going to do anything in this competition, Memphis will be at the heart of it. I'd recommend him as an each-way play on the Sportsbook."

Young Boys v Man Utd: Ronaldo know-how to inspire impressive away win

Young Boys vs Man Utd

Tue, 17:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 2

Manchester United failed to get out of their group in last season's Champions League but they are 1.584/7 to finish top of their pool this time.

James Eastham says: "What chance do Young Boys have of causing an upset? A slight one, even though they are can be a well-organised and effective unit on their day.

"Flat-track bullies in the Swiss League in recent seasons, they have made a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, although they head into this game on the back of a 4-0 home victory over league leaders Zurich at the weekend.

"Young Boys use a well-oiled 4-4-2 formation, and United will need to be alert to the speed with which ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's players hit on the break.

"As a guide to where Young Boys sit in the European pecking order, however, it's worth noting that in the Play-off round last month, the Swiss champions only narrowly beat (6-4 on aggregate) a Ferencvaros side that was similar both in make-up and standard to the one that was outclassed (W0-D1-L5) in the group stage last season.

"The hosts will be able to count on a large and noisy crowd, and the artificial pitch on which they play may prove a minor handicap for United, given that the hosts are far more used to performing on it."

Bournemouth v QPR: Sweet Cherries to strike twice

Bournemouth v QPR

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

It's fifth hosting fifth in the Championship on Tuesday evening with Bournemouth 3.185/40 and QPR 5.14/1 for promotion after strong starts.

Mark O'Haire says: "Bournemouth and QPR have met just eight times in league football over the past 50 years with Rangers enjoying a W4-D2-L2 supremacy in head-to-head battles. The West Londoners earned four points against the Cherries last season with the 0-0 draw here at the Vitality Stadium ending a run of two straight defeats on the south coast.

"Bournemouth have bagged W3-D3-L0 from their first six games under Scott Parker's watch, scoring at least twice on five occasions. The Cherries weren't overly impressive in their opening encounters, although the hosts were dominant in their past two tussles, restricting Hull and Barnsley to just 0.51 Expected Goals (xG) and zero on-target attempts.

"QPR 3.03 also boast a W3-D3-L0 record with Rangers enjoying an unbeaten eight-game run across all competitions this term - the first time that's occurred since 1975-76. Nevertheless, Mark Warburton's men have only twice won the xG battle and returned a negative xG ratio despite facing just one top-half team during the embryonic campaign."

Chelsea v Zenit: Lukaku to strike in trademark Blues win

Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg

Tuesday 14 September 20:00 kick-off

Live on BT Sport 2

Chelsea were almost perfect in their march to lifting the Champions League trophy for the second time in their history last season. They are 8.27/1 to retain it and the job starts here at home to Zenit St Petersburg.

Paul Higham says: "Both sides have yet to lose in the league this season, with Zenit top of the Russian Premier League but having lost their last three games on English soil and currently sitting on their longest winless run in the Champions League.

"They lost five and drew one of their six Champions League games last season and have gone seven games overall now without tasting victory in Europe's premier competition.

"Zenit have won five and drawn two of the seven league games but have yet to keep a clean sheet, and that's an important flaw given the red-hot Lukaku lines up in the Chelsea team having scored six in five games for club and country this season.

"Tuchel's Chelsea, however, are built around defending properly, where the clean sheet is a prized possession. They kept nine of them in last season's Champions League and only lost one game - both leading statistics in the competition last season."

Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Germans will win battle of the giants

Barcelona 3.412/5 v Bayern Munich 2.0811/10; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 14 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Two of European football's biggest names meet in one of its greatest arenas but the hosts are not what they used to be, as indicated by odds of 28.027/1 on Barcelona in the Champions League winner market.

Dan Fitch says: "Barcelona have conceded in all three of their games, which includes three goals from their two at home. As much as Barca are now weaker in attack without Messi and Griezmann, it's still a relatively strong area of their team, especially when compared to their defence.

"Bayern's four Bundesliga games have seen them score 13 goals, in addition to the three they scored against Borussia Dortmund when winning the Super Cup. Backing a Bayern win and over 2.5 goals boosts their price to 2.6313/8.

"Under new manager Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern have not yet established defensive solidity. They've conceded in three of their four Bundesliga matches, which makes an away win and both teams to score another option at 3.39/4. Robert Lewandowski has already scored eight goals in five games this season and can be backed at 1.784/5 to add to his tally."