Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Saudi Arabia v Oman: Joyful game in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia 1.574/7 v Oman 8.07/1, the Draw 4.1

17:15

Kevin Hatchard makes the case for backing goals in Jeddah on Thursday afternoon when the group leaders host Oman.

Kevin says: "Saudi Arabia are leading the way in a group that includes Australia and Japan, and Herve Renard's side has taken many by surprise. They have won five of their six matches, conceding just three goals along the way. Striker Saleh El Shehri has been outstanding, netting critical goals against Vietnam twice and against Oman.

"Oman played well at the recent Arab Cup, reaching the quarter-finals before going down 2-1 against Tunisia. Ten of their last 16 games have featured three goals or more, and given that an Over 2.5 Goals bet had landed in five of Saudi Arabia's six home qualifiers, that's the route I'm taking at odds-against."

Ecuador v Brazil: Hosts to frustrate World Cup favourites

Ecuador 3.45 v Brazil 2.568/5, the Draw 3.185/40

21:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and are 7.06/1 to win it. Tonight they travel to Ecuador and our South American football expert Nathan Joyes has previewed.

Nathan says: "Ecuador have only lost one of their home qualification matches, to Peru back in June 2021, but have collected the second most points at home (16) after Brazil and have only shipped in five goals in Quito, too.

"With Brazil having already secured a World Cup spot in Qatar, it's unlikely we'll see them hit top gear in this encounter and every point is vital for Ecuador at present."

"With no reported injuries within the hosts' ranks, backing Ecuador double chance and under 2.5 goals with the Bet Builder presents a lovely 2.1511/10 opportunity."

Ecuador v Brazil: Roll with Raphinha

Paul Higham also focuses on Ecuador v Brazil for his bet on Thursday and discusses the form of a certain Leeds man...

Paul says: "Brazil are unbeaten so far though and the aim now is to remain that way right through qualification, and with no Neymar, Roberto Firmino or Richarlison this is a chance for another man to shine.

"That man is Leeds United's Raphinha, who has made a remarkable impact since being called up to the squad, most notably when coming off the bench with two assists to help beat Venezuela.

"He's started the last three of his five games for Brazil and more performances like these could well get him a starting spot for the World Cup.

"He's scored twice, had 10 shots with six on target with an average of just under two shots on target per 90 minutes."

Estoril Praia v Arouca: Entertainment in Estoril

Estoril 2.0811/10 v Arouca 4.1, the Draw 3.55/2

20:15

Tobias Gourlay heads to Portugal's top flight for his best bet on Thursday and finds the value on what should be an entertaining match.

Tobias says: "We've come south to Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between Estoril Praia and Arouca. We like the price on both teams to score.

"BTTS has been the right bet in all of Estoril's last five league home games. In fact, in four of those five matches, both teams scored at least twice. The Canaries are playing open games at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota and we reckon even struggling Arouca have a chance of nicking a goal or two today.

"Seventeenth-placed Arouca are winless on the road this term (W0-D4-L5), but they have scored in six of the last seven. BTTS was also the right bet in 6/7 and it's our bet on this one too."

Jamaica v Mexico: Reggae Boyz can hold El Tri

Jamaica 5.79/2 v Mexico 1.845/6, the Draw 3.3512/5

00:00, Friday

Strictly speaking this one takes place on Friday but if you're up late on Thursday night you may want to check out Mexico's visit to a Jamaica side that features a certain West Ham star.

Kevin Hatchard says: "While Jamaica are unlikely to sneak into a qualification spot for the World Cup finals, Paul Hall's men have certainly delivered some encouraging displays, especially on home soil. They held Canada and the USA to draws, and after a sloppy start to the campaign they have certainly tightened up, conceding just two goals in their last four matches.

"Mexico aren't exactly sparkling under former Barcelona and Argentina boss Tata Martino, and they have suffered back-to-back qualifying defeats. They have won just two of their five away games in the final phase, and they have plenty of work to do to nail down qualification. Mexico are without Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Napoli winger Hirving Lozano because of injury, which further hampers their chances.

"Jamaica are without the injured Leon Bailey, but they can dig in here, and West Ham striker Michail Antonio is a good attacking outlet to relieve pressure."