Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League, Europa League and more

Everton 2.427/5 v Newcastle 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 17 March, 19:45

There's Premier League action on Thursday night, as struggling Everton host a Newcastle side that have climbed away from danger.

Andy Schooler says: "The feeling of despair on the blue half of Merseyside is real. Confidence looks rock-bottom - no wonder given it's now just nine points won from the last 60 available. That's relegation form no matter how you look at it and a first season in the second tier since the 1950s looks very possible right now.

"Frankly, Newcastle look great value. OK, they did lose for the first time in the league this year at the weekend but their manner of defeat at Chelsea hardly suggested a drastic loss of form.

"Given they were clearly the better side when these two teams met on Tyneside only last month, recovering from a goal down to win 3-1, there really is no reason to shy away from backing them."

West Ham 2.285/4 v Sevilla 3.65; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 17 March, 20:00

West Ham are in Europa League action against Sevilla, who hold a 1-0 advantage.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Sevilla are an experienced, tough outfit, and they have proven incredibly difficult to beat in La Liga. West Ham will obviously get raucous support at the London Stadium, but this is a massive test for a group of players that doesn't have a lot of experience as a team at this level.

"What I do like the look of is backing Both Teams To Score at 2.0421/20. I did that for the first leg, and it really should have landed, given the chances that West Ham carved out.

"West Ham have scored at least once in 11 of their last 12 home matches, including the last eight. Sevilla have scored in 14 of their last 20 competitive away games. At some stage, West Ham will have to try to open the game up."

Red Star 2.226/5 v Rangers 3.39/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 17 March; 19:45

Rangers won the first-leg of their Europa League tie 3-0 against Red Star and now travel to Belgrade to get the job done.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers were showered with praise for last week's win, and rightly so. They beat a team that won their Europa League group handily and hadn't lost a competitive match in any competition since November of last year when going down 1-0 at home to Midtjylland.

"The home team will believe they can score first and pile the pressure on their visitors but know they have to attack. That's when they'll be fragile.

"The Rangers attack is full of running, and we're tipping an eye-catching away win at 3.39/4."

Galatasaray 9.617/2 v Barcelona 1.392/5; The Draw 5.59/2

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

Barcelona were held at home to a goalless draw by Galatasaray in the Europa League and now need victory in Turkey to progress to the next round.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Xavi is taking this tournament seriously, as he has the chance to win a major European trophy in his first season as Barca coach. While I don't think we'll see his best side, it should be strong enough to find a way to get through to the last eight.

"It's asking a lot for Gala to batten down the hatches again, but it's worth remembering that they did pose a threat in attack, and I think Both Teams To Score is the way to go here at 2.01/1. That's paid out in eight of Gala's last ten competitive matches, and it's worth noting that on their travels, Barcelona have managed just two clean sheets in their last 14 away games.

"I'll go a step further by using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine BTTS with Barcelona to qualify at a price of 2.285/4."

Rennes 2.1211/10 v Leicester 3.412/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

Leicester are in action in the Europa Conference League, where they hold a 2-0 advantage over Rennes.

Dan Fitch says: "After keeping three clean sheets in a row - which included a 2-0 win in the reverse leg - Leicester lost 2-0 to Arsenal over the weekend.

"Backing Leicester to concede has been a reliable source of income in recent months and both teams to score is available at 1.738/11."

FC Copenhagen 3.55/2 v PSV 2.0621/20; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

There were eight goals shared in the first-leg of the Europa Conference League tie between FC Copenhagen and PSV.

Dan Fitch says: "The first-leg was an absolute classic that ended in a 4-4 draw.

"Copenhagen were 3-1 up at the break and you can back both teams to score in the first-half at odds of 3.55/2."