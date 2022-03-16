Europa Conference League Tips: Expect more goals from Copenhagen and PSV

Glimt continue to be underrated

AZ Alkmaar 1.635/8 v Bodo/Glimt 5.49/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

Bodo/Glimt continue to thrive in this competition, yet remain underrated. Their odds are huge considering they won the first-leg 2-1 and have beaten Roma and Celtic en-route to this stage. Back Glimt to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 2.35.

Basel will continue scoring streak

FC Basel 3.259/4 v Marseille 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

Marseille won the first-leg 2-1, in a match in which Basel grabbed a late goal, that kept them alive in this tie. With Basel scoring in 16 consecutive games, over 2.5 goals should land at 1.748/11.

Expect early goals

FC Copenhagen 3.39/4 v PSV 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.9

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

The first-leg was an absolute classic that ended in a 4-4 draw. Copenhagen were 3-1 up at the break and you can back both teams to score in the first-half at odds of 3.55/2.

Leicester run of clean sheets has ended

Rennes 2.1211/10 v Leicester 3.412/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 17 March, 17:45

After keeping three clean sheets in a row - which included a 2-0 win in the reverse leg - Leicester lost 2-0 to Arsenal over the weekend. Backing Leicester to concede has been a reliable source of income in recent months and both teams to score is available at 1.738/11.

Feyenoord will complete job

Feyenoord 1.434/9 v Partizan Belgrade 7.413/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Thursday 17 March, 20:00

Feyenoord came back from being 2-1 down to win 5-2 in the first-leg. A home win and over 2.5 goals is priced at 2.111/10.

PAOK keep it tight

Gent 1.75/7 v PAOK 5.85/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Thursday 17 March, 20:00

PAOK have the advantage after they won the first-leg 1-0. Though Gent need goals, they may find them hard to come by against the Greeks. Under 2.5 goals has landed in each of PAOK's last nine games and is available at 1.75/7.

Slavia should not be outsiders

LASK 2.56/4 v Slavia Prague 2.789/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 17 March, 20:00

Slavia Prague have one foot in the next round, after two late goals saw them turn what would have been a narrow win, into a 4-1 victory. A Bet Builder on the Sportsbook of both teams to score and Slavia Prague double chance, returns odds of 2.17.

Narrow win for Roma

Roma 1.538/15 v Vitesse Arnhem 6.25/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Thursday 17 March, 20:00

Roma claimed a 1-0 win in the away leg. Each of their last three victories have now come by that scoreline, which makes the home win and under 2.5 goals look big at 4.03/1.