Europa Conference League Tips: Expect more goals from Copenhagen and PSV

UEFA Europa Conference League: Rennes v Leicester (Both teams to score?)
Thursday 17 March, 5.45pm
FC Copenhagen and PSV shared eight goals in the first-leg of their tie and Dan Fitch is backing some early goals when they meet again, as he previews Thursday's Europa Conference League action.
"The first-leg was an absolute classic that ended in a 4-4 draw. Copenhagen were 3-1 up at the break."
Back both FC Copenhagen and PSV to score in the first-half at 3.55/2
AZ Alkmaar 1.635/8 v Bodo/Glimt 5.49/2; The Draw 4.216/5
Thursday 17 March, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Bodo/Glimt continue to thrive in this competition, yet remain underrated. Their odds are huge considering they won the first-leg 2-1 and have beaten Roma and Celtic en-route to this stage. Back Glimt to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 2.35.
FC Basel 3.259/4 v Marseille 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.711/4
Thursday 17 March, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Marseille won the first-leg 2-1, in a match in which Basel grabbed a late goal, that kept them alive in this tie. With Basel scoring in 16 consecutive games, over 2.5 goals should land at 1.748/11.
FC Copenhagen 3.39/4 v PSV 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.9
Thursday 17 March, 17:45
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
The first-leg was an absolute classic that ended in a 4-4 draw. Copenhagen were 3-1 up at the break and you can back both teams to score in the first-half at odds of 3.55/2.
Rennes 2.1211/10 v Leicester 3.412/5; The Draw 3.613/5
Thursday 17 March, 17:45
Live on BT Sport ESPN
After keeping three clean sheets in a row - which included a 2-0 win in the reverse leg - Leicester lost 2-0 to Arsenal over the weekend. Backing Leicester to concede has been a reliable source of income in recent months and both teams to score is available at 1.738/11.
Feyenoord 1.434/9 v Partizan Belgrade 7.413/2; The Draw 4.77/2
Thursday 17 March, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Feyenoord came back from being 2-1 down to win 5-2 in the first-leg. A home win and over 2.5 goals is priced at 2.111/10.
Gent 1.75/7 v PAOK 5.85/1; The Draw 3.7511/4
Thursday 17 March, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
PAOK have the advantage after they won the first-leg 1-0. Though Gent need goals, they may find them hard to come by against the Greeks. Under 2.5 goals has landed in each of PAOK's last nine games and is available at 1.75/7.
LASK 2.56/4 v Slavia Prague 2.789/5; The Draw 3.711/4
Thursday 17 March, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Digital Exclusive
Slavia Prague have one foot in the next round, after two late goals saw them turn what would have been a narrow win, into a 4-1 victory. A Bet Builder on the Sportsbook of both teams to score and Slavia Prague double chance, returns odds of 2.17.
Roma 1.538/15 v Vitesse Arnhem 6.25/1; The Draw 4.216/5
Thursday 17 March, 20:00
Live on BT Sport ESPN
Roma claimed a 1-0 win in the away leg. Each of their last three victories have now come by that scoreline, which makes the home win and under 2.5 goals look big at 4.03/1.
