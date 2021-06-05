To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Wales to wave goodbye with a win

Wales football fans
Wales can enjoy a send-off in Cardiff today

Tobias Gourlay reckons Wales can bounce back from a recent reverse and finish their Euro preparations with victory over Albania today

"Wales have conceded just three times in 12 home games"

Back Wales 1-0 @ 6.05/1 & 2-0 @ 8.27/1 v Albania

Wales v Albania
Saturday 17:00 (Live on S4C)

In Japan this morning, Kofu and Albirex Niigata reached 1-1 before half-time to give us an early win on our BTTS bet.

At Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon, Wales fans get a chance to wave off their boys before they head to Azerbaijan for a Euro opener against Switzerland. Wales themselves have a chance to erase the memory of that 3-0 midweek defeat to France with a positive result against some less starry opponents.

Wales haven't lost on home turf since 2018. They've gone W10-D2-L0 through friendlies, Euro qualifying, the Nations League and a single World Cup qualifier. The wins have been more grinding than resounding, though. The margin of victory has been a single goal in 8/10 and the Correct Score has been exactly 1-0 in 7/10. Across all 12 matches, the hosts have conceded a total of just three goals.

Albania are not going to the Euros, but they have put together a decent run of results recently. The Eagles are W6-D2-L2 home and away over the last 12 months, although quite a few of those games involved weaker teams than Wales. The wins have come against Belarus, Kosovo (twice), Kazakhstan, Andorra and San Marino. In the four other matches - versus Kazakhstan, England and Lithuania (twice) - they failed to score.

With England scoring only twice in Albania back in March, we wouldn't expect Wales to run away with this one. But the defence looks solid (when it's not playing with a man down against the world champions) and could earn them the win today. In the last five years, 6/9 of Albania's defeats outside Albania (all competitions and friendlies) have been 1-0 or 2-0. We're dutching those outcomes in the Correct Score market today. If either of them wins, the payout will be around 3.55/2.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 78pts
Returned: 79.32pts
P/L: +1.32pts

Read in-depth verdicts from our expert betting writers in our mega team-by-team guide

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Wales 1-0 & 2-0 @ 3.55/2

Friendlies International: Wales v Albania (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 5 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day