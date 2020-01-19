Football Bet of the Day: Sunday roasting for defences in Portugal

Vilafranquense v Penafiel

Sunday 17:15

In Israel yesterday, Maccabi Haifa thrashed 10-man Sektzia Nes Tziona 4-0 to deny us our BTTS bet.

We're taking our medicine in Portugal, where we've got one shot at making our first shift of 2020 a profitable one.

Vilafranquense are new to the Segunda Liga this season and down in the bottom three. They are an even W3-D1-L3 at their own Campo do Cevadeiro, but the most exciting trend from those seven matches is that they have produced an aggregate 27 goals. No ground in the league is producing goals at a faster rate this term. Individually, 6/7 matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, as the Piranhas have failed to score just once, while notching only a single clean sheet.

Tenth-placed Penafiel have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 4/7 away matches so far, with both previous games against teams now below them in the table getting over the goals line. The odds-against price on this match going the same way is too good for us to ignore.