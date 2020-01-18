Football Bet of the Day: Hullabaloo in Haifa

Maccabi Haifa v Sektzia Nes Tziona

Saturday 15:30

In Portugal last night, Benfica maintained their perfect away record with a 2-0 win at rivals Sporting Lisbon. A good result for them, but not so much for us.

We're looking to bounce back in Israel. In the Premier League today, second-placed Maccabi Haifa entertain 13th-placed Sektzia Nes Tziona and we fancy there could be a few goals.

Last time out at Sammy Ofer Stadium, Marco Balbul's hosts scored three goals for the fourth consecutive home game - and still managed to lose to top-of-the-table Maccabi Tel Aviv (3-4). The Green Apes are the league's highest scorers, having struck 22 times across all eight of their previous home matches. At the other end, however, they have conceded in four of their last five on home turf. Since Balbul took over midway through last season, they have managed clean sheets in just 6/18 at the Sammy Ofer.

Sektzia Nes Tziona are new to the top flight this term. Last time out on the road, they won their first away game of the season (W1-D5-L2) at Bnei Yehuda. Amir Turgeman's men have scored in five of their seven most recent road matches (including a 1-1 draw at top-of-the-charts Tel Aviv). At a juicy price, we're jumping on BTTS for this afternoon's clash.