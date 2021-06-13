Football Bet of the Day: Capital club can do us proud

Visitors to claim another scalp

Viking v Valerenga

Sunday 13 June, 19:00

The defensive ice didn't quite melt enough in Iceland last night, as Vestri's 2-1 win over Afturelding left us a goal short.

We make a short hop to Norway now, and there's potential excitement in store in Stavanger, because Viking are up against Valerenga in the top-tier Eliteserien.

Valerenga aren't expected to challenge for honours this season, but they have already picked up some impressive results this term. "The Pride of Oslo" have held Rosenborg to a 1-1 draw, and they won 3-2 at title challengers Molde.

They have taken 11 points from their first six games, they have scored three goals in half of those matches, and they are chasing a third straight win.

Viking are only a couple of points worse off, but their defending is a cause for concern, having leaked 13 goals across their first six outings in the league. They do usually score though, and it's therefore no surprise that all but one of their league games have featured at least three goals. They have won half and lost half of their league games.

Valerenga are unbeaten on the road, and have already avoided defeat against two of the league's best sides. They drew 2-2 at Viking in December (they led 2-0 at one stage), and I can see something similar here. I'll back the visitors to pick up at least a draw, and I'll double that up with an Over 2.5 Goals bet at 2.3211/8 by using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.