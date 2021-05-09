To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem in the Mestalla

Daniel Wass Valencia
Valencia have learnt to lower their expectations around clean sheets this season

Tobias Gourlay fancies goals to rain in Spain as Valladolid head to Valencia this afternoon

"BTTS has been the right bet in all of Valencia's last five Liga appearances at the Mestalla"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.90

Valencia v Valladolid
Sunday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao scored within 60 seconds of kick-off, Osasuna equalised 11 minutes later and we got the game we wanted. BTTS landed early as the match eventually finished 2-2.

We're staying in Spain for our final bet of this week. Fourteenth-placed Valencia can rubber-stamp their place in La Liga for next season with one more win. They will fancy their chances of doing exactly that against 17th-placed Valladolid, who are one point above the drop zone with this game in hand over everyone below them.

In the previous two seasons since Valladolid returned to the top flight, this fixture has finished 2-1 to the hosts and 1-1. We fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet again this afternoon.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of Valencia's last five Liga appearances at the Mestalla. Since the start of term, it's landed in 12/17 league games there, as the hosts have managed to keep just a couple of clean sheets.

Valladolid are eight games without a win on the road and start as outsiders for this one. However, Sergio Gonzalez's men have scored in 6/9 away from home and look capable of finding ways through a loose home defence. We'll back BTTS to land for a sixth straight match in Valencia.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 65pts
Returned: 64.96pts
P/L: -0.04pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9010/11

Sunday 9 May, 3.15pm

