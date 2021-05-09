Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem in the Mestalla

Valencia v Valladolid

Sunday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao scored within 60 seconds of kick-off, Osasuna equalised 11 minutes later and we got the game we wanted. BTTS landed early as the match eventually finished 2-2.

We're staying in Spain for our final bet of this week. Fourteenth-placed Valencia can rubber-stamp their place in La Liga for next season with one more win. They will fancy their chances of doing exactly that against 17th-placed Valladolid, who are one point above the drop zone with this game in hand over everyone below them.

In the previous two seasons since Valladolid returned to the top flight, this fixture has finished 2-1 to the hosts and 1-1. We fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet again this afternoon.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of Valencia's last five Liga appearances at the Mestalla. Since the start of term, it's landed in 12/17 league games there, as the hosts have managed to keep just a couple of clean sheets.

Valladolid are eight games without a win on the road and start as outsiders for this one. However, Sergio Gonzalez's men have scored in 6/9 away from home and look capable of finding ways through a loose home defence. We'll back BTTS to land for a sixth straight match in Valencia.