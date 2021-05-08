To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A banger in Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao players
Athletic Bilbao should be ready to entertain the faithful at San Mames

Athletic Bilbao have nothing left to play for in La Liga, so Tobias Gourlay's expecting them to be in party mode against Osasuna tonight

"Both teams have scored in 8/9 Athletic home matches"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.206/5 in Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna
Saturday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Elche didn't help themselves - or us - by getting a man sent off in the 11th minute of their La Liga match at Sociedad. The visitors went on to lose 2-0 and our bet went down with them.

We're sticking around the Basque Country today to see Sociedad's great rivals Athletic Bilbao host near-neighbours Osasuna in La Liga tonight.

With four games of the season to go, eighth-placed Athletic are six points behind seventh and going nowhere fast. Since Marcelino took over in January, Athletic are W3-D5-L1 at San Mames, losing only to Barcelona. The exciting stat for us, though, is that both teams have scored in 8/9 of those matches.

Osasuna are 11th in the table and 10 points clear of the drop zone. They look pretty safe and we're hopeful they'll play with the freedom that security brings. Jagoba Arrasate have scored on 8/12 road trips and, at an odds-against price, we'll back them to find a way through the leaky home side and help us land a BTTS bet.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 64pts
Returned: 62.76pts
P/L: -1.24pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.206/5

Spanish La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 8 May, 8.00pm

