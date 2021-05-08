Football Bet of the Day: A banger in Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna

Saturday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Elche didn't help themselves - or us - by getting a man sent off in the 11th minute of their La Liga match at Sociedad. The visitors went on to lose 2-0 and our bet went down with them.

We're sticking around the Basque Country today to see Sociedad's great rivals Athletic Bilbao host near-neighbours Osasuna in La Liga tonight.

With four games of the season to go, eighth-placed Athletic are six points behind seventh and going nowhere fast. Since Marcelino took over in January, Athletic are W3-D5-L1 at San Mames, losing only to Barcelona. The exciting stat for us, though, is that both teams have scored in 8/9 of those matches.

Osasuna are 11th in the table and 10 points clear of the drop zone. They look pretty safe and we're hopeful they'll play with the freedom that security brings. Jagoba Arrasate have scored on 8/12 road trips and, at an odds-against price, we'll back them to find a way through the leaky home side and help us land a BTTS bet.