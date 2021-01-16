Football Bet of the Day: Spezia to produce something special
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to complete an Italian job today and enjoy a thriller in Turin
"Spezia have scored in 7/8 away games, with the same fraction delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total"
Torino v Spezia
Saturday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)
In Portugal last night, our boys Sporting Lisbon took a 1-0 lead over Rio Ave but were surprisingly pegged back by the visitors in the second half and the game finished 1-1.
We've come to Italy today for the second of three Serie A fixtures. Fourteenth-placed Spezia are on their way to 18th-placed Torino and we fancy the game to be more open than regular clashes between relegation-fearing outfits.
Promoted Spezia are an even W3-D2-L3 on the road this term, losing only to first-placed AC Milan, second-placed Inter and, ahem, rock-bottom Crotone. Vincenzo Italiano's men have scored in 7/8, with the same fraction delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Marco Giampaolo's Torino are winless at the Stadio Olimpico this term (W0-D4-L4). Nevertheless, both teams have scored in 7/8, with the hosts notching at least twice in 5/8. Their major problem has been at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded at least twice in 5/8. Spezia too have been free scoring and free conceding, so we'll take anything above even money about today's game getting to Over 2.5 Goals.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 8pts
Returned: 9.24pts
P/L: +1.24pts