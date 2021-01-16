To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Spezia to produce something special

Andrea Belotti Torino
Torino's Andrea Belotti will fancy his chances against Spezia's backline

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to complete an Italian job today and enjoy a thriller in Turin

"Spezia have scored in 7/8 away games, with the same fraction delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0421/20 in Torino v Spezia

Torino v Spezia
Saturday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Portugal last night, our boys Sporting Lisbon took a 1-0 lead over Rio Ave but were surprisingly pegged back by the visitors in the second half and the game finished 1-1.

We've come to Italy today for the second of three Serie A fixtures. Fourteenth-placed Spezia are on their way to 18th-placed Torino and we fancy the game to be more open than regular clashes between relegation-fearing outfits.

Promoted Spezia are an even W3-D2-L3 on the road this term, losing only to first-placed AC Milan, second-placed Inter and, ahem, rock-bottom Crotone. Vincenzo Italiano's men have scored in 7/8, with the same fraction delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Marco Giampaolo's Torino are winless at the Stadio Olimpico this term (W0-D4-L4). Nevertheless, both teams have scored in 7/8, with the hosts notching at least twice in 5/8. Their major problem has been at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded at least twice in 5/8. Spezia too have been free scoring and free conceding, so we'll take anything above even money about today's game getting to Over 2.5 Goals.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 8pts
Returned: 9.24pts
P/L: +1.24pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0421/20 in Torino v Spezia

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles