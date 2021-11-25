Thursday Football Tips: Stick with Vienna's Ullmann against weakened West Ham

Rapid Vienna v West Ham

Thursday 25 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

This column highlighted Max Ullmann's propensity for a shot ahead of the reverse fixture and duly nailed a winner.

And two months on, we have no qualms about putting up the same bet again - namely the Rapid left-back to have at least one shot.

It was chalked up at 5/2 last time, a price which has sadly halved for this home game, but that's still too big considering his stats.

Ullmann has landed this bet in 20 of his 23 games this season, including the last 15.

Of course, you are entitled to point out West Ham are one of the best sides Rapid Vienna have faced this season and could snuff the threat but there are also counter arguments to that.

This won't be the full Premier League XI of the Hammers, who have already sealed a top-two spot in the group. They've left behind Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski, while it's not hard to envisage players such as Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell being given a rest given the tough schedule that lies ahead.

West Ham face Manchester City, Brighton and Chelsea in the space of six days upon their return to England, with no fewer than nine games scheduled for December.

There's also the fact that Rapid are now in must-win territory - they won't be able to qualify for the next stage of this competition if they lose or draw.

That should give them a sense of urgency, despite the game having to be played behind closed doors.

They've also picked up since the game in London, one they went into in poor form and duly lost 2-0.

Since that night in late September, the Austrians have won five and drawn two of their nine matches and their players are still trying to impress new management after a change was made earlier this month.

Rapid can therefore be expected to have a go at West Ham and will likely do so by getting their full-backs forward.

As I wrote in September, Ullmann likes to try his luck from distance and he can be expected to do so again at some point to land what looks an overpriced bet.

