Thursday Football Tips: Time to tail Tielemans

Leicester v West Brom

Thursday 22 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

No team has conceded more shots in this season's Premier League than West Brom and it's the same when it comes to the shots-on-target metric.

It's therefore worth taking a look at some potential shooters on the Leicester side ahead of this game, one which is crucial to both sides - Leicester require three points in their bid for Champions League football, while West Brom surely need to win if they are to genuinely continue their unlikely survival bid.

The market has the usual suspects such as Jamie Vardy and James Maddison nice and short, as you'd expect, but one man who catches the eye is Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has been some signing by the Foxes but one area where he's perhaps underrated is his goalscoring ability.

Tielemans has bagged eight goals this season and, fairly obviously, that tally has its foundations in shots.

The 23-year-old has had a shot on target in six of his last 10 club matches and 11 of his last 19.

Taken on their own, those stats suggest he should be odds-on for another here but in fact you can get 13/10.

Admittedly Tielemans has played a bit further forward in some games which Maddison has missed but even in a more defensive midfield role he's managed to deliver shots on target.

Maddison may well return to the starting XI here but given the porous opposition, I'm still more than happy to get involved at 13/10.

Some will point out West Brom's recent improvement - they've beaten Chelsea 5-2 and Southampton 3-0 in their last two games - but it's worth highlighting the fact that they conceded 18 and 14 shots respectively in those matches. Their average for the season as a whole is 14.8.

The Baggies will have to come out and play here too which should give Leicester, and hopefully Tielemans, chances.

