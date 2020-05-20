Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Estonia

Tallinna FC Flora v Tammeka Tartu

Wednesday 17:30

In Turkmenistan yesterday, Ahal came up short against Altyn Asyr, losing 1-2 to take our bet down with them. We have two shots at redemption today. First, there's yesterday's bet from Belarus, which doesn't kick off until 5pm. Then, just half an hour later, we'll have our other eye on one of today's games from the Estonian Premier League.

Champions FC Flora won their first home league game of 2020 3-1. We like the odds-against price on them landing Over 3.5 Goals again this afternoon. Three of their most recent four head-to-heads with Tammeka Tartu on home turf have gone that way.

More recently, the champs have brought home Over 3.5 Goals in 14/24 league appearances at the A Le Coq Arena under Jurgen Henn.

Today is visiting Tammeka Tartu's first road trip of the year. Towards the end of 2019 they scored at least once in 11/12 away games, including a visit to Flora. We fancy they can contribute to making this afternoon's game a high scorer.