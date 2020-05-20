To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Estonia

Estonia athletes
The eyes of the footballing world turn to Estonia
Tobias Gourlay's headed to Estonia to see reigning champions FC Flora take on Tammeka Tartu

"The champs have brought home Over 3.5 Goals in 14/24 league appearances"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.36] in Tallinna FC Flora v Tammeka Tartu

Tallinna FC Flora v Tammeka Tartu
Wednesday 17:30

In Turkmenistan yesterday, Ahal came up short against Altyn Asyr, losing 1-2 to take our bet down with them. We have two shots at redemption today. First, there's yesterday's bet from Belarus, which doesn't kick off until 5pm. Then, just half an hour later, we'll have our other eye on one of today's games from the Estonian Premier League.

Champions FC Flora won their first home league game of 2020 3-1. We like the odds-against price on them landing Over 3.5 Goals again this afternoon. Three of their most recent four head-to-heads with Tammeka Tartu on home turf have gone that way.

More recently, the champs have brought home Over 3.5 Goals in 14/24 league appearances at the A Le Coq Arena under Jurgen Henn.

Today is visiting Tammeka Tartu's first road trip of the year. Towards the end of 2019 they scored at least once in 11/12 away games, including a visit to Flora. We fancy they can contribute to making this afternoon's game a high scorer.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 60pts
Returned: 47.42pts
P/L: -12.58pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.36] in Tallinna FC Flora v Tammeka Tartu

Estonian Premier League: Tallinna FC Flora v Tammeka Tartu (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Wednesday 20 May, 5.30pm

Tobias Gourlay,

