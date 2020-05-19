Football Bet of the Day: Brest are no longer best

Dinamo Brest v Bate Borisov

Wednesday 17:00 (Live on YouTube)

At the time of writing, yesterday's bet on the Turkmenistan Higher League is still live...

We're lining up our next one in Belarus, where the now globally famous Premier League kicks into life again on Wednesday afternoon. Seventh-placed Dinamo Brest host new leaders Bate Borisov and we fancy the visitors to extend their excellent recent form.

Dinamo Brest, who were last season's surprise champions, are an even W4-D1-L4 this term. At Regional Sport Complex Brestsky they are W2-D1-L2.

Since losing their first two league games of 2020, Bate have gone W6-D1-L0 home and away. Only second-placed Torpedo have stopped them from taking all three points. On their travels, Aleksey Baga's men have recently won three in row. The margin of victory was at least two goals in all three of those games.

Since Baga took charge, Bate have now won 19/29 league away matches. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to make it 20/30 on Wednesday.