Football Bet of the Day: Ahal to spring a surprise

Ahal FC v Altyn Asyr

Tuesday 15:00

In Belarus yesterday, Sputnik came crashing down to Earth and brought Kev with them. The ten-man hosts lost 0-4 to Gomel. Kev is bruised but safe - and will be back as usual next week.

Our shift begins in Turkmenistan, where the Higher League's top two go head to head on Tuesday afternoon. Ahal FC have finished second to Altyn Asyr in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019. However, they are currently top of the pile, having won their first four home matches of the new season by an aggregate 9-0. We like the odds-against price on them to make it five in a row against their strongest rivals.

Since 2017 Ahal are an even W3-D4-L3 in head-to-heads with the six-time reigning champs, winning two of their last three home meetings. They went unbeaten at home last season, which means they are now W14-D3-L0 in home league games since the start of 2019. This is their biggest test of the campaign, but it's one they look well prepared for.

Meanwhile, champions Altyn Asyr might have won their most recent away game 4-0 at struggling Merw, but they are still just W1-D2-L1 on the road this term. We'll take Ahal to pull another three points clear of them after this one.