Football Bet of the Day: Sputnik to fly high

Sputnik to soar

Sputnik v Gomel

Sunday 17 May, 16:00

We got goals in Belarus yesterday, but not shared out in the way we wanted. BATE Borisov's surprisingly convincing 3-0 win over Slutsk put paid to our BTTS bet, and we have one more chance to nail down a winner this week. We'll stay in Belarus, but we'll drop down a division, because Sputnik are up against Gomel.

Sputnik have made a strong start to the First Division season, with three wins and a draw from their four matches. The Rechitsa-based outfit were promoted by invitation last year, and finished a respectable sixth in their maiden campaign at this level. This term, they have only conceded one goal in their first four games, and they have won their last two home matches without conceding.

Gomel are the firm favourites according to the market, but it's difficult to see why. They have taken just two points from their first three games, and they have only kept one clean sheet. Having been relegated from the Premier League, they have struggled to adapt so far.

Given the way the two teams have started, I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet here at [2.76].

