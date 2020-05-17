Football Bet of the Day: Sputnik to fly high

Belarusian 1st Division: FK Sputnik v FC Gomel (Draw no Bet)
Sunday 17 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|FK Sputnik
|FC Gomel
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
It's been a tricky week, but Kev thinks he's found a chunky price to aim for in the second tier in Belarus.
"Sputnik have won three of their four games, and they have only leaked one goal so far."
Sputnik to soar
Sputnik v Gomel
Sunday 17 May, 16:00
We got goals in Belarus yesterday, but not shared out in the way we wanted. BATE Borisov's surprisingly convincing 3-0 win over Slutsk put paid to our BTTS bet, and we have one more chance to nail down a winner this week. We'll stay in Belarus, but we'll drop down a division, because Sputnik are up against Gomel.
Sputnik have made a strong start to the First Division season, with three wins and a draw from their four matches. The Rechitsa-based outfit were promoted by invitation last year, and finished a respectable sixth in their maiden campaign at this level. This term, they have only conceded one goal in their first four games, and they have won their last two home matches without conceding.
Gomel are the firm favourites according to the market, but it's difficult to see why. They have taken just two points from their first three games, and they have only kept one clean sheet. Having been relegated from the Premier League, they have struggled to adapt so far.
Given the way the two teams have started, I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet here at [2.76].
Points Staked: 74
Points Returned: 63.33
P/L: -10.67 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sunday 17 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|FK Sputnik
|FC Gomel
Join to place betsJoin today