Sunday Football Tips: Shoot for profit with Casemiro

Sunday night's game in La Liga pits the team with the best shots-taken record, Real, against the one which has conceded the most shots, Granada.

That's a noteworthy mix and shots betting options look worth pursuing.

The player I'm going to focus on is midfielder Casemiro, whose shot tallies have been on the up in recent weeks.

His last seven games for club and country have been (most recent first) 1-3-5-2-2-3-3.

The market options are plentiful, it's just a case of deciding which way to go.

Those figures suggest there's juice in the 10/11 offered about Casemiro having 2+ shots against Granada, while 3+ is dangled at 16/5.

Further analysis shows the Brazil star has managed a shot on target in each of his last six matches - he's at 9/4 to add another here. 2+ shots on target - which has landed in three of those seven games listed above - also looks big at 14/1.

Another price which caught the eye is the 10/1 OddsBoost about Casemiro having a headed shot on target. He managed that in the last home game against Elche, a match which saw him have three headers at goal.

Casemiro is a threat from set-plays and also managed a header, albeit off target, at home to Valencia in the game before at the Bernabeu.

The ideal scenario for Casemiro shots bets would be for Granada to frustrate their hosts for much of the game.

Elche gained a 2-2 draw in that aforementioned match, while before Christmas Cadiz earned a dogged 0-0, a game which saw Real hit a whopping 36 shots.

Basically Real haven't been able to steamroll all opposition of late - just three of their last 10 games have been won by more than one goal - so there's hope on that front.

So, what's the final decision?

Well, it's been the sort of week that whichever bet I pick, the other will land - we've mentioned plenty of winning bets in the column without them making he staking plan.

However, a decision has to be made so I'm going to play 3+ shots, which has landed in his last three home games, and 2+ shots on target. Two-thirds of the stake on the former, one-third on the latter.

