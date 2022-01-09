Sunday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in Seville

A shots Bet Builder looks the way forward in what is an important game in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Sevilla have emerged as genuine title contenders and go into this one in second place. They sit eight points behind leaders Real Madrid but have two games in hand.

Admittedly they have a few selection issues here and it's worth noting that centre forward Rafa Mir is an injury doubt. Potential replacement Youssef En-Nesyri is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but that may only enhance Lucas Ocampos' chances of getting shots away.

The tricky winger looks a decent price at 6/4 to hit 3+ shots given he's managed that in eight of his last 13 games.

Sevilla can be expected to dominate the ball - their season possession figure is 60% with Getafe down at 42% - and while Getafe are defensively solid, Ocampos is a player who will be prepared to try his luck from distance if there's no way through.

The hosts may also look to take advantage of their strong set-piece record - they've scored a league-high 10 goals from such situations so far.

This brings Diego Carlos into play. The centre-back has managed at least one shot in 15 of his 25 starts this term and can be pencilled in for another here.

For the third and final leg, I'm going to add Getafe centre forward Enes Unal for 1+ shot on target, something he's managed in nine of his last 11 appearances.

While Getafe are only two points above the drop zone, they have picked up massively under ex-Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, losing just one of their last nine. They are not without a chance here and Unal is their biggest goal threat having hit 27 shots across those nine matches, scoring six goals.

He'll be buzzing after netting the winner against Real Madrid last weekend too.

Throw the three together and you get a Bet Builder which pays around 13/2.

Sunday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place!