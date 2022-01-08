Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

West Ham v Leeds: Goals on Sunday lunchtime menu

West Ham v Leeds

Sunday, 14:00

Live on ITV and Betfair Live Video

West Ham v Leeds hits our TV screens on Sunday afternoon and Andy Schooler is expecting goals in the FA Cup third-round tie.

Andy says: "The bet I'm steering towards is for West Ham to win and both teams to score, available to back at 3.613/5.

"This occurred in the teams' previous meeting at Elland Road in September and it's a bet the Hammers have constantly delivered on this season. They've won 10 league games and eight of them have come via this method.

"Leeds' record of losing is also pretty decent in terms of this wager. Of their eight Premier League losses, five have seen them find the net.

"The visitors are sure to have a go - that's the Marcelo Bielsa way, as evidenced by the fact that only four teams have had more shots in the top flight this season."

Sevilla v Getafe: Hosts continue to improve

Sevilla 1.625/8 v Getafe 8.07/1, the Draw 6.511/2

15:15

Live LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla must beat the team that defeated Real Madrid last weekend to keep up pressure on Los Blancos in the Spanish title race.

Dan Fitch says: "The race to win La Liga looks set to be between two teams, with Sevilla having the chance to move with two points of Real Madrid, if they were to win their game in hand. A major question is whether Sevilla have the stamina and quality to push Madrid all the way, but everything points to this being a team that are continuing to improve.

"Julen Lopetegui was appointed as Sevilla manager in 2019 and delivered a Europa League win and a fourth placed finish with 70 points. Last season they finished fourth again, but this time with 77 points, just nine behind the title winners Atletico Madrid.

"Sevilla are unbeaten in nine home games in La Liga this season (W7 D2), while Getafe have not won away from home (D4 L5). Getafe have failed to score in six of those nine games."

Bochum v Wolfsburg: Visitors to blunt hosts bottom-half battle

Bochum 3.55/2 v Wolfsburg 2.26/5, the Draw 3.55

16:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

The Bundesliga weekend concludes with a bottom half battle and our previewer thinks the stats point to a narrow away win.

Tom Victor says: "Two sides on 20 points face off at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, with December defeats leaving both Bochum and Wolfsburg looking over their shoulders.

"The hosts' 1.22 xGF average could be an issue as the season goes on, though they have been better at home than on the road, but Wolfsburg's relatively impressive away tally can be enough for them to put a recent run of defeats behind them and claim victory."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Gunners can extend superb FA Cup record

Two of Arsenal's youngsters can get on the scoresheet as the ITV cameras head to the City Ground for the Gunners' FA Cup third-round clash, says Dave Tindall.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

FA Cup 3rd Round

Sunday, 17:10

Live on ITV1

Dave says: "Only Cardiff have lost more home games than Forest and just four wins out of 13 at the City Ground is poor. It's clearly improved under Cooper but that 1-0 loss to Huddersfield was a reminder that the locals are right to be cautious about everything suddenly being rosy.

"Although Forest pulled off a shock in 2018, Arsenal just seem in too good a place this time. So, how do we play it?

"Trying to predict team news is a nightmare at the moment and Forest's line-up is unclear after their game against Barnsley was called off due to Covid in the camp.

"Arsenal have lost several players - Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny - to the AFCON and there are Covid problems too but I think they'll have enough to get this done.

"Forest have managed just 14 goals at home in the Championship so I'll back Arsenal to win to nil at a decent 2.8815/8."

Roma v Juventus: Allegri's men to beat Mourinho's

Roma 3.412/5 v Juventus 2.3411/8, the Draw 3.55

17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus have looked impressive recently and should have enough to condemn Jose Mourinho's team to another defeat.

Chloe Beresford says: "Having watched an undermanned Milan beat Roma in midweek, Jose Mourinho is under pressure to arrest the slide of his under-performing team. However, a visit from Juventus is hardly likely to help, with the Bianconeri on a six-match unbeaten streak that has seen them record four 2-0 wins and two 1-1 draws.

"There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Juventus' last nine games in Serie A, so the tip here is to back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals at odds of 5.04/1."

Lyon v PSG: Low goals the smart selection

Lyon 3.814/5 v PSG 1.9310/11, the Draw 4.47/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Ligue 1's Sunday night showdown may serve up entertainment but going low on the goals market is still a worthwhile selection, according to our French football expert.

James Eastham says: "Lyon and PSG both like to play on the front foot, but that doesn't mean the match will be as high-scoring as the market suggests. Attacking absences in both camps are the main reason to oppose a high-scoring clash. There's bound to a knock-on effect in front of goal with so many players ruled out.

"For Lyon, strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and Islam Slimani are on African Nations Cup duty for their countries in Cameroon. For PSG, Neymar and Angel Di Maria are out, while Lionel Messi may not start having only just returned from covid isolation in South America.

"The quintet named above have scored 13 goals between them this season, which is 20 per cent of these two sides' total league goals."