Football Bet of the Day: Spartak to strike in Moscow

Spartak Moscow v Benfica

Wednesday 18:00

In Iceland yesterday, Fylkir failed to beat Leiknir. They drew 0-0 so our bet lost.

We're dipping into the Champions League for the first time this season today as Benfica head to Spartak Moscow for one of three first legs in the third qualifying round. The Portuguese are favourites, but Spartak could be dangerous opponents.

This is Spartak's first CL game for three years and they have been warming up for it with a series of friendlies. In the last month or so they've played five such games at home and scored 16 times.

They're only friendlies, of course, but Benfica themselves look vulnerable at the back. The Eagles have conceded at least once in 14 consecutive Champions League away games over the last five years.

The opposition has often been stronger than Spartak but the goals have flowed very freely - hosts have scored at least twice in 11/14 of those games - so we'll take a punt on Spartak to notch at least once tonight. Since 2018, 8/9 Benfica road trips in this competition have delivered BTTS and that's our bet for today.