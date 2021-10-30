Saturday Football Tips: Opportunity knocks at Anfield

There are a number of props plays that look good for this game - the trouble is trying to work out who's going to play.

Still, rather than wasting what looks a good opportunity, I'll list out those potential bets, giving people the chance to pick and choose either prior to the team news or after it. Singles and Bet Builder are both suited here.

First up, Joel Matip to have 1+ shot, something the Liverpool defender has managed in seven of 11 appearances this season. The Reds have had more shots and more corners than any other side so far in 2021/22.

Next, a similar bet at the other end of the field - Shane Duffy to have 1+ shot. Brighton's biggest set-piece threat has landed this eight times out of nine this season.

He should get a few chances from set-plays. It's worth noting Brighton have forced 18 corners in four games against Liverpool under Graham Potter and it's not in their manager's make-up to go all defensive.

Enock Mwepu also looks a good price (3/1) for 2+ shots given the display he produced as a substitute against Leicester in midweek. Mwepu managed four shots in his 45-minute appearance and with Brighton on a run of four games without a win in the league, the Zambian could well get the nod from the off. As pointed out in my midweek preview, he hit 2+ in 24 of 32 games for Salzburg last season so he's efforts in the final third are well documented.

Mwepu was also good for card in Austria, picking up seven in 45 games last season and seven in 36 in 2019/20. With renowned card dealer Mike Dean in charge here, there's real potential for Mwepu to be shown a card - he'll be expected to do plenty on the defensive side of the game if he does indeed start.

Finally, Brighton over 1.5 cards looks likely, especially with Dean in charge. The Seagulls have received the most cards in the top flight, landing this bet in seven of their nine games so far.

The five-fold pays just over 66/1...

