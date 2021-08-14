Saturday Football Tips: Back Salah for a slice of history

For the start of the new season we're off to Carrow Road and backing Mohamed Salah to grab a slice of Premier League history as Liverpool visit newly promoted Norwich.

There are plenty of trends to look out for here which suggest what most think will be an away victory - but for Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' he can grab his own personal history by becoming the first player to score in the opening game for five seasons running.

Salah is still criminally underrated in some sections in my view as he's been nothing short of a goal-scoring phenomenon since the day he arrived from Roma. He still bagged 22 league goals last season in a team that was clearly struggling.

He also goes well fresh - scoring six goals in his four opening day games for Liverpool including one against Norwich in 2019. The Canaries won't have faced anything like him for a while and he's a nailed-on scorer here.

Daniel Farke's side bounced back to the top flight impressively and they'll have a rocking Carrow Road behind them, but recent Covid-19 cases haven't helped his squad and the worry here is that they could get overrun.

Liverpool have all their injured players back, with only Andy Robertson out, and look fresh, sharp, and determined to make a renewed effort to challenge for the title this season.

And all the trends point to them earning an eighth straight win at Norwich and extending their 14-game unbeaten record against Saturday's hosts - a run that's also come with 44 goals for the men in red.

Since Salah is obviously so short, we're using the Bet Builder function to boost our odds and as he's had 20 shots in the last four opening day games with eight on target then another two in this game seems well within range.

Salah isn't alone in this Liverpool front line though, and Diogo Jota has looked sharp in pre-season and ready to make a real impact after injury limited his involvment last season.

Jota still managed 26 shots on target, with at least one in his last eight proper games and six of those saw him have multiple. He can add another two here to take our Bet Builder to around the 3.7511/4 mark.