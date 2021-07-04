Football Bet of the Day: Molde to find success in Sarpsborg

Sarpsborg v Molde

Sunday 17:00

In Sweden yesterday afternoon, Norrkoping and Malmo paid out our BTTS bet after 13 minutes. From 1-1 at that point, the hosts went on to inflict a rare 3-2 defeat on the champions and league leaders. We've made a profit this week, but can turn a good one into a very good one with a winner in Norway.

Eliteserien champions and league leaders Molde have already beaten Sarpsborg 4-1 at home this season. This afternoon, they travel to Sarpsborg Stadion where we expect them to extend their league winning streak to six.

Lars Bohinen's hosts came home 12th last term and are 11th in the current campaign (W2-D3-L4). They have scored just seven times across the first nine rounds of this season, striking only once in four appearances on home turf. They could struggle to match free-scoring Molde this afternoon.

Erling Moe's visitors are W8-D2-L1 this season and two points clear at the top, with games in hand over their nearest rival. They've won all of their last five at home and away. On the road (W3-D2-L0) they have scored at least twice in 4/5 and look like they'll have too much firepower for Sarpsorg today.